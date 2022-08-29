A local group of that has organized in Fergus Falls called “Make a Splash," wants to do just that with an event being planned for Sept. 1, in a community wide effort to bring a splash pad to downtown Fergus Falls and specifically what would have been Phase II of the Downtown Riverfront Project that originally included a splash pad in its design before being shelved temporarily because of a projected $3 million gap in funding.
Make a splash team member Tasha Rohlfs said it’s clear.
“We’re so excited for the city to come out and show support for it. It’s clear that people really want this to happen. We just needed an event to kick it off and what a better place than the new pavilion,” said Rohlfs.
Rohlfs says the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with events all over downtown on Lincoln Avenue from Union Avenue to Mill Street with many downtown businesses participating.
There will also be activities at the Pavilion, on Court Street
Children’s activities will include a wacky hair booth, a storywalk, live music and photo booth. Rohlfssaid there will also be multiple food trucks.
Rohlfs mentions a pop-up splash pad being brought to the event by local resident Jake Krohn is a big deal because it will symbolize the need for a splash pad.
In addition to all the activities, Rohlfs said there will be lots of information available for residents wanting to know more about the Phase II project that would include a splash pad. She gave a lot of credit to Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer for getting the Make a Splash event a reality.
“Members of Fergus Falls have been very vocal and passionate about wanting a splash pad and Schierer is the engine behind making this happen. He knows that if his phone has been ringing off the hook, people are wanting a splash pad, people are telling him all the time. He is really trying to kick this off and make it special and I think it’s great that he’s listening to his constituents and following people's interests,” said Rohlfs.
