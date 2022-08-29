SPIES RIVERFRONT PARK

Spies Riverfront Park will be the site of the "Make a Splash" event to highlight the urgent need for a splash pad in Fergus Falls.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

A local group of that has organized in Fergus Falls called “Make a Splash," wants to do just that with an event being planned for Sept. 1, in a community wide effort to bring a splash pad to downtown Fergus Falls and specifically what would have been Phase II of the Downtown Riverfront Project that originally included a splash pad in its design before being shelved temporarily because of a projected $3 million gap in funding.



