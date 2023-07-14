Otter Tail County has received a grant to begin the process of developing “family resource centers” in Otter Tail County.
The amount of $75,000 was awarded to the county by the Sauer Family Foundation, based out of St. Paul.
Otter Tail County Deputy Administrator Lynne Penke Valdes said the county applied for the grant to facilitate the hiring of a consultant to assess the need for family resource centers in the county and are in the very beginning stages in determining the need and support the development of community resources to assist families in promoting thriving children.
Penke Valdes emphasized the importance of centers for local communities and families.
“Family resource centers provide resources and invest in parents and caregivers to support the development of strong communities. Other states across the nation have experienced positive outcomes by investing in family resource centers that support and empower adults who nurture thriving children, and this is an exciting opportunity for Otter Tail County,” said Penke Valdes.
She said that currently there are only two counties in Minnesota that have family resource centers, Scott and Polk. However, there are a total of five counties in the state including OTC, that are in the planning stages.
“Family resource centers exist across the country. There are different models in different states and counties. The most typical model is community or school based and it serves as almost a hub of community services. Non-profit, educational, county with a goal of strengthening families. In some scenarios it can also support child care centers, childhood education and it’s really looking to strengthen those families early on in childhood so they are thriving and resilient in our communities,” explained Penke Valdes.
As a first step, these funds will be used to contract with a community assessment facilitator to complete a community assessment to identify existing family resources, needs, barriers, and gaps in communities throughout the county and propose recommendations to support families in local communities.
Once hired, the community assessment facilitator will be a temporary position that is strictly responsible for gathering data for the assessment.
Some of the duties this person will do in the course of their job include developing questions and determining the process for conducting focus groups with community members in locations across the county.
Listening sessions are also planned which will gather input from key service providers, families, and stakeholders in the communities. Finally, the facilitator will gather critical data that will reflect the county’s current strengths, needs, and gaps.
Penke Valdes added that at this time, OTC is requesting qualifications for consultant services to select a qualified partner to serve as the community assessment facilitator. Questions can be directed to Penke Valdes at 218-998-8049. However, the deadline is fast approaching for interested parties must return the RFQ by 4 p.m., Aug. 4 to lvaldes@co.ottertail.mn.us.
The application may be found at ottertailcounty.gov/news.