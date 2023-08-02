As life keeps moving faster, convenient food is more popular. Evenings are filled with activities and on-the-go meals. Weekend snacks and gas station grabs are easy and quick. Convenience is a big factor for many people deciding what to eat and ultra-processed foods often prove to be a solution. There is growing evidence to suggest that not only are ultra processed foods unhealthy, they could be linked to a more serious health problem.
Ultra-processed foods are foods created with little, or no, whole foods in them. They have excess salt, sugar, preservatives, colors and additives. Whether it’s to make these foods look more appealing or to give them a longer shelf life, they are making consumers' health less appealing and shortening their lives. It’s the foods that are found in packages and include ingredients you wouldn’t have in your own kitchen, like chemicals and additives. The foods that fill the center aisles of a grocery store and can stay in your pantry for a long time.
They differ from processed foods in the way they are made. An example would be mashed potatoes. Instant mashed potato flakes are ultra-processed, frozen potatoes are processed, and fresh potatoes are unprocessed. The extra steps to make them look appetizing and to last a long time to assure they sell, makes the difference.
The Mayo Clinic has been researching the connection. Dr. Dawn Mussallem said, "The average American in the United States consumes at least 63% ultra-processed foods." She continued, "Those foods tend to act as an inflammatory and cause problems for body tissues, hearts, brains, liver, lungs, pancreas and overall health over time.
Dr. Anthony Rooney from the Lake Region Cancer Center said, “There is some link between incidence of cancer and a diet that is very high in ultra-processed food.” He continued by saying, “But we can’t directly attribute the causation of the cancer to the foods themselves.” There are lifestyle factors like weight, exercise, smoking, other chronic illnesses that fall into the equation as well.
With the average American consuming over half of their daily calorie intake in ultra-processed foods, how can the risk of cancer and other health issues be decreased?
Add fruits and vegetables that are fresh and not processed. Eat whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Making one small change at a time will add up to a healthier lifestyle. Start to eat out less during the week. Pack your own lunch to bring to work. Plan and prep meals ahead of time and buy fresh ingredients for the week when you know it's going to be busy. These steps, and living a healthy lifestyle overall, can help the body fight off illness and disease. Gradually, your body will begin to feel the benefits of the changes and lower your risk of cancer and other diseases caused by ultra-processed foods.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone