Food

Packaged foods contain chemicals and ingredients that are linked to poor health.

 Submitted

As life keeps moving faster, convenient food is more popular. Evenings are filled with activities and on-the-go meals. Weekend snacks and gas station grabs are easy and quick. Convenience is a big factor for many people deciding what to eat and ultra-processed foods often prove to be a solution. There is growing evidence to suggest that not only are ultra processed foods unhealthy, they could be linked to a more serious health problem. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?