Local exposure

A recent Youth Workforce Navigation field trip. 

 Submitted | Shannon Terry

More than 150 students from around Otter Tail County had the opportunity to explore future careers in high-demand industries through the OTC Youth Workforce Navigation Program. The initiative organized field trips to 11 businesses representing the agriculture, automotive, healthcare and manufacturing industries between October and January. Students from Perham, New York Mills, Henning, Fergus Falls, Underwood, Parkers Prairie, Ashby and Rothsay high schools attended the field trips to learn more about career pathways in these industries.



