Apple trees are arguably one of America’s most beloved fruit trees.
The United States is second only to China in global apple production – in 2021 alone, the U.S. apple crop was approximately 10.5 billion pounds of the fruit.
While the U.S. realizes an average commercial apple harvest of 240 million bushels consisting of about 200 unique varieties, apples are not indigenous to North America; the wild sour crab apple was the only native species prior to European settlers bringing seeds and planting the continent’s first orchards around 1630.
Members of the rose family, apple trees are prized for their beauty as well as their nutritious fruit. Apples are a great source of the fiber pectin and are free of fat, sodium and cholesterol.
With a myriad of uses for their fruit along with providing habitat and food for various animals and pollinators, apple trees make excellent additions to yards, farms and gardens.
Rick Abrahamson of Homegrown Gardens explains a few of the intricacies associated with successfully planting one of these productive trees, “I would advise anyone intent on planting apple trees to do some research when it comes to varieties – the U of M has several excellent ones such as the honeycrisp, zester and state fair.”
Abrahamson emphasizes that specific hardiness zones are critical in determining what variety or cultivar will be best suited to a grower’s needs. “The big issue is our location. If you have a variety that starts to flower too soon and you get a frost, it’s pretty much a done deal and there won’t be any fruit for the season.”
“Plan your orchard wisely,” Abrahamson continues. “About 30 feet between trees is a good distance — space them out they have room to grow. This space with help mitigate disease and insect issues as well.”
Apple trees get most of their nutrients from the top six inches of the soil which is important to be mindful of when planting and providing the continuing care young trees need to be healthy and productive.
Abrahamson outlines the importance of adequate watering when it comes to many varieties of apple trees. “They need about an inch of water every week. You’re better to water the root ball rather than the entire area — keep the base of the tree moist but never waterlogged.”
“Depth is not as important as width when planting new trees,” Abrahamson explains. “When you plant the tree, dig down into the root ball and find the first main root. That root should be no more than an inch below the final top of the soil.”
While apple trees can be planted from early spring through fall, Abrahamson explains how midsummer can be a stressful time for younger trees and describes the best times to get new plants into the ground, “fall is actually the best time to plant in my opinion if you’re planting a container grown or potted tree – the tree is going to go dormant in the fall and not need as much TLC.”
The University of Minnesota maintains a trove of current advice when it comes to horticulture and the planting and care of apple trees specifically. This information can be found here: extension.umn.edu.