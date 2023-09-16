Being separated from those you know can bring on feelings of stress. For young children, this separation can cause big feelings and reactions.
Separation anxiety is a normal part of development, usually beginning around six months and resolving naturally around three years of age. For some children, however, the anxiety worsens or remains.
The fear of being away from the primary people in life can be very scary for children. When they are younger, it may be easier to soothe them with a toy, pacifier, blanket or other special object.
When a child is old enough for school or other activities that involve being apart from their parents or other supportive adults in their lives, the separation anxiety could become something troubling.
Brandlee Davis, ECFE Child Educator at Lincoln School, explained that there are some things to do, and not to do, that will make transitions and “see you later” go more smoothly.
Acknowledging what they are feeling and moving on, she said, is one thing to try. Say, “I hear and see that you are upset I am leaving. I will return shortly. While I am away, you can ... (list activities the child can engage in).” This, Davis said, can address the child’s concern and reassure them that you are going to return.
She also said that developing a “good bye” ritual is important.
“This can be used any time you will be separated from your child, whether it is a quick grocery run or an overnight stay. This will help to establish a routine and the child will know what to expect and have the comfort of knowing you will return; as you have done before,“ she said.
Keep the good byes sweet, but also keep them short. Have a positive tone to your voice and keep it light.
“Be prepared with a comfort item,” Davis said. “The more you develop a goodbye routine, the less redirecting your child will need.” With the routine down they will know what to expect and the more times you leave and come back, they will see that someone returns for them.
For a play group, preschool or other learning setting, engage them in a toy or activity right away. Get them excited about something they can do.
One thing Davis suggests staying aways from is dragging the goodbye time out. "Don’t extend the goodbye or linger,” she said. Also, don’t draw attention to the fact you are leaving. Keep it low key.
Davis added, “I do not suggest sneaking out. This can cause distrust and panic within the child.”
Distracting a child then leaving while they are busy doesn’t build a good routine and causes more stress than letting them be upset you are leaving.
Helping young kids get through challenging milestones like separation anxiety can take time. Stay positive, be patient and remember, it won’t last forever.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone