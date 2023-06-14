“The work of today is the history of tomorrow, and we are its makers,” Girl Scouts handbook, 1913.
A young student who gets a handout about Girl Scouts from school, dreams of selling cookies and having sleepovers with friends. Crafts, summer camp, and singing songs are typical ideas of what Girl Scouts do. One Fergus Falls graduate is proving that it is so much more.
Norah Foreman joined Daisy Troop 30027 at six years old.
“I made my way through the ranks of Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior Ambassador with Jen Rogholt as my leader, “ Foreman said.
Over the years she has done and achieved so much with her troop. Activities such as staying overnight at the aquarium in the Mall of America, weekend retreats and mentoring the younger members are memories she treasures. They worked as hard as they played, earning recognition for their contributions in the community.
The troop earned the Bronze Award for a project they did together. Foreman explained, “My troop created a ‘Buddy Bench’ as our collective Bronze Award project which was placed on the playground at Cleveland School to encourage inclusion and friendship.”
They continued to do service work and later earned the Silver Award as well: ”For our Silver Award project, we collaborated with Mill Street Residence to build and install raised garden boxes so that residents of all abilities can plant, tend to and harvest fresh produce every summer.”
In March of 2021, Foreman took on the largest task to date. She began work on her Gold Award project. The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn and is something less than 6% of eligible Girls Scouts go on to achieve.
“As part of the lengthy pre-planning phase, I had the incredible opportunity to interview Carrol Henderson, a Minnesota ecologist and wildlife champion, who was responsible for the largest release of Trumpeter Swans into the wild during his 40-year career with the MN DNR.” She added, “Connecting with Carrol was definitely a highlight for me and provided me with priceless information, suggestions and encouragement.”
Foreman describes her Gold Award “Giving Back to the Prairie Project” as a labor of love.
“Over the course of 22 months from the initial pre-planning phase in March 2021 to finally submitting and receiving approval of my final report in January 2023, I spent more than 90 hours on my Gold Award project,” she said.
Her project was floating nest platform for Trumpeter Swans. She built and installed the platform, which is located at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC). She then made an educational video about her project and the history of conservation efforts for Trumpeter Swans in Minnesota. The project aims to boost the local Trumpeter Swan population and to inspire others to join in the conservation efforts.
Taking part in the PWLC classes for fourth and fifth grade, started a love of the environment and nature.
“I owe my teachers at the PWLC and the staff of the US Fish and Wildlife Service a debt of gratitude for their investment in teaching impressionable young elementary students about nature, the environment, plants and wildlife and the importance and value of conserving our precious resources," stated Foreman
After being a student, volunteer and employee at the PWLC, Foreman’s Gold Award project was to give back to a place that gave her so much. The final fruits of her labor can be seen at the PWLC where her informational video and the project are also used in curriculum for students.
“Initial data tracked and provided to me from the PSC teachers this spring reflects that students are learning and retaining new information about swans, which is so exciting and rewarding for me.”
Foreman is currently an intern through the Minnesota DNR Parks & Trails. This fall she will be returning to Montana State University in Bozeman as a sophomore to continue working toward a degree in Biological Sciences with a concentration in Conservation Biology and Ecology.
Being involved in theater, speech team, synchronized swimming, band, choir, National Honor Society and yearbook throughout her school days made Foreman the confident and strong woman she is today. When asked how she felt about her time with Girl Scouts, Foreman said, “Getting involved in Girl Scouts was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I have formed meaningful friendships that will last me a lifetime and I’ve had countless opportunities and experiences that I would not have had otherwise.”