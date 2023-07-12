From an early age, Daily Journal intern Ava Carlson had an innate love of history. When visiting Disneyland at the age of eight, her favorite attraction was the Hall of Presidents and Abraham Lincoln was one of her childhood heroes. Now entering her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota Duluth, she has decided to turn her passion for the past into her future.
Carlson grew up in Battle Lake, graduating in 2022. She chose to attend UMD because she loved the area and she liked everything it had to offer. During her freshman year, she had the chance to try classes and find where her interest was the strongest. She decided to focus her studies on something she has always enjoyed. Something she could see herself making a future for herself in. “I am a public history major with a philosophy minor and received a museum studies certificate this year,” she said.
“The history department at UMD is so student focused and I have made such strong connections with the professors of that department.”
Carlson would like to pursue a career as an archivist. “An archivist is the person who is in charge of the archives at a museum or even a company. i would love to be able to work at a big museum and be the head of the archive department,” she explained.
Over the summer, Carlson has been doing an internship at the Daily Journal organizing the archived volumes of the paper. “I have liked that interning at the Journal has given me an opportunity to try my hand at something I am passionate about. It has also given me a chance to really see what my future might be like,” she said.
When Carlson has free time, which as a college student with two jobs and an internship isn’t often, she is an avid reader. “I think there is nothing better than sitting down with a book in a hammock. My favorite book is either ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid or ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens,” she said.
It’s hard to predict where anyone will be in five years, but Carlson has goals set that she would like to achieve. “In five years, I see myself having graduated from UMD with my bachelor's degree. I then plan to move to the east coast to get my master degree in library science. After my schooling is complete, I would like to get a job in a museum somewhere on the east coast,” she said.
Carlson enjoys music and appreciates a wide variety of artists, from Billy Joel, 80’s rock, Elton John, to Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. The artist she connects with the most is Harry Styles. “My all time favorite artist would be Harry Styles. I feel like a lot of Harry's music has resonated with me for so many years now," she explained. “My favorite song of his would have to be ‘Fine Line’.”
Carlson has many qualities that make her great for the career she has chosen. She is focused, thorough and notices details. She likes to make sure things are done correctly and that when she takes on a task, she has always done her best job possible. She has an appreciation for things of the past and wants to make sure they can be shared for many years in the future.
