ACIntern

Ava Carlson is continuing her studies in history and philosophy at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.

 Submitted

From an early age, Daily Journal intern Ava Carlson had an innate love of  history. When visiting Disneyland at the age of eight, her favorite attraction was the Hall of Presidents and Abraham Lincoln was one of her childhood heroes. Now entering her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota  Duluth, she has decided to turn her passion for the past into her future.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?