In a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Monday, two consent agenda items were approved relating to the Westridge Mall property on the west side of the city.
First, a resolution approving a variance for not meeting the 50-feet setback the Westridge Mall Limited Partnership and the applicant Interstate Engineering was passed.
Council members simply asked for clarification on this item, with it being approved unanimously.
However, when it came to the second resolution that would approve the preliminary and final plat to create one subdivision, known as the Westridge Second Addition, there was much debate and discussion.
Council Member Anthony Hicks brought up issues with the current ownership being behind on paying utility bills.
“Where are we at with our good friends at Westridge Mall, in terms of utility bills? Are we in good standing with them in general? On one hand, it’s good we keep breaking the lot up and keep adding businesses but, we’re doing him a favor again. I want to make sure he is holding his end of the bargain up,” replied Hicks.
City manager, Andrew Bremseth explained to council that when these properties are split and they are sold and when the closing happens, the city has been made whole as it relates to utilities or any other outstanding fees as well as property taxes on the parcel.
“It’s a good thing for us to have these closings so we can then become current, and that just happened about a month ago, maybe six weeks ago with the parcels related to the Dollar Tree and the other future retail location,” stated Bremseth.
Bremseth also added, “When this property goes through the same process, if there are any outstanding items at that point in time they would be captured within that development agreement, as well as by the county, and it would be made whole at that time. The hope is that they don’t fall behind. We’ll continue to have a dialogue with the ownership of the mall to ensure that doesn’t happen, but if it does happen we’ve got some security in this. We’re in a good place today.”
In addition to the late fees, penalties and other fees, finance director, William Sonmor stated to the council it eventually gets certified to the entity’s tax bill if they are not being paid.
After extensive discussions, instead of tabling the resolution, it was decided that in approving the preliminary and final plat, any future request for a variance would require the entity to be current on utility and all other bills with the city.
In other council business, a motion was included in the consent agenda pertaining to drafting an ordinance amending the zoning of the property at 309 West Stanton Avenue, from general industrial to a general business district. The site is home to the former Red River Mill.
Council also approved a motion appointing Jona Brown to the Heritage Preservation Commission.