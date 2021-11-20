This coming Sunday, M State student musicians and local high school band directors will come together for a collaborative concert. Both the college jazz and concert bands will perform, with an added musical touch from area high school band directors.
The concert band will kick off the music in Legacy Hall with a five-song set. Local high school band directors and trumpet players Erick Knudson of Barnesville, Sean Fitzsimmons of Pelican Rapids, Matt Lamb of Perham, Rob Anderson of Ulen and Hitterdal, Brian Selander of Frazee, Andrew Eklund of Lake Park and Audobon, Tim Siewert of Detroit Lakes and Josh McGowan of Fergus Falls will all join the college concert band for the final two numbers.
Following the concert band performance, the show will move into the Waage Theatre, where the college jazz band will perform an additional five songs. Fergus Falls band director Scott Kummrow will offer his talents as a guest soloist during the final three numbers, “Coconut Champagne,” “God Bless the Child” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
“We’ve had fun making some great music this fall,” shared M State’s director of bands Jim Iverson in a release about the event, “and the band members are looking forward to sharing it with the community.”
Iverson hopes that interested community musicians will consider joining the band for the spring semester.
“We’re always looking for more musicians of all abilities,” he explained, “so if you’re interested in playing with one or both of the groups next semester, please contact me for more information.”
The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 2 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Face covering will be required.
