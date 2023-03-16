Semi-finalist

Berit Skogen has been selected as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program semi-finalist from over 10,000 applicants. 

Over 10,000 individuals applied for the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program, an elite collegiate program, and Fergus Falls' Berit Skogen, Luther College student in Decorah, Iowa, has been named as a semi-finalist for an English teaching assistantship in Norway. 


managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

