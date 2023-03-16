Over 10,000 individuals applied for the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program, an elite collegiate program, and Fergus Falls' Berit Skogen, Luther College student in Decorah, Iowa, has been named as a semi-finalist for an English teaching assistantship in Norway.
The Fulbright program currently operates in 160 countries worldwide, and is not only the largest exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government, but also the most esteemed.
Katie Schweindefus, media relations and content specialist for Luther College, explained that the purpose of the program is to increase "mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries."
Semi-finalists for the Fulbright Program were selected based on academic or professional achievement and leadership potential in their individual field of study by the National Steering Committee.
Those selected for the program will be placed as assistant English teachers in classrooms across the world, at primary education through secondary/university education levels.
Skogen will be graduating from Luther College in the spring of 2023. Double majoring in Nordic studies and history, she also double minored in religion and Africana studies. Skogen participated in collegiate level track, cross country and band programs as well.
"I was interested in the Fulbright program as it is a phenomenal way to get out into the world and gain unique experience," Skogen shared, adding that she chose Norway as her grant country because of her focus on Norwegian language within Nordic studies and her future plans to get advanced degrees in Scandinavian studies.
In order to be considered for the process, Skogen embarked on on a process she described as a whirlwind: "You have to apply in early October and try to get an endorsement from your institution of higher education as well. The application requires letters of recommendation, a couple of one-page statements and several short answer questions."
Skogen explained that interest and applications for an assistantship in Norway is very competitive. "It's an honor to even make it to the semi-finalist cut!" she expressed.
If selected as a Fulbright program finalist, Skogan will travel to Norway to participate in the program from August 2023 to June 2024, and would receive a grant to be an English teaching assistant at the high school or college level.
Skogen is not a stranger to Norway. "I have spent a summer in Norway already, gaining my B2 level of fluency in Norwegian language at the University of Oslo International Summer School," she stated. "I fully intend to go back for further study at some point and hope that Fulbright could be one way for me to study there again."
Semi-finalists for the program were announced in January and finalists will be announced by the end of April.
