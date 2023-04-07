Shaneen Schmidt

Shaneen Schmidt, MD. Astera Health.

Shots can be scary. I’ve given many of them, and that jab still gives a small spike of anxiety. However, I always remind myself of the good that comes from it. The vaccine I’m administering could save a life and will undoubtedly contribute to the overall health of our community.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?