Talking about death isn’t easy. It’s actually one of the toughest subjects to bring up and discuss. As daunting as the conversation seems, once you find the courage to let your mind go there, putting your end of life wishes down can take the weight off the shoulders of your loved ones when the time comes. So where do you start?
Nicki Gale-Youngberg, funeral director with Olson Funeral Home, said: “Preplanning can mean different things to different people. Some people just want to get thoughts down on paper. They may have specific wishes they want followed or simply they want someone to have their thoughts on file.”
Writing down a few things that are important to you that you’d like your family to know about is one way. Another option is to go through and think of everything that needs to be decided.
“Others want to plan their entire event from music, scripture, obituary, merchandise, lunch, flowers as well as prepay, so that their family doesn’t have to worry about anything,” said Gale-Youngberg.
While some decisions, like songs and flowers, are easier for families to make in your absence. There are those arrangements that, unless wishes are stated, cause loved ones more hardship during an already difficult time.
Robbie Olson, owner and funeral director at Olson Funeral Home, explained, “If no wishes or instruction have been left the most difficult decision is what would their loved one want. Would mom/dad want a traditional service with a burial at a cemetery or would they prefer cremation?”
The decision of what to have done with your body is one of the first decisions made. It is also not a decision that is made in haste. Olson said, “They are also decisions that need time for thought and conversation.”
The information that will be included in the published obituary is another area that families and loved ones tend to have to put a lot of thought and time into.
“Details such as their loved ones date of birth, parent’s name including maiden name, place of birth, social security number, level of education … basically vital information,” mentioned Gale-Youngberg.
Funeral homes have services to help those who want to take some, or all, of the burden of planning off their loved ones. At Olson Funeral Home, for instance, Olson explained, “We welcome anyone to call us to ask questions or set up an appointment to sit down and go over all the items which need to be discussed.”
They can do a full, step by step walk through on funeral services, memorial services, and cremation options. They have price lists available to go over so you can monetarily be prepared as well. A form can be filled out to help get everything written into the obituary as desired.
Prepaying is another option. By paying beforehand, one more burden can be lifted from those in charge of planning final arrangements.
“We have licensed insurance agents that would be glad to meet with you at no cost or obligation. All of this information can be taken home to look over and think about which is helpful to some people,” Olson said. Forms are also available on the Olson Funeral Home website for those who wish to go over them in privacy and when it's convenient for them. Then questions can be asked or forms emailed directly to the funeral home where they are kept on file until they are needed.
Olson said, “Preplanning is a gift for your family, they can have peace knowing they are honoring your wishes.”
