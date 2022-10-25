Ladies, do any of these excuses sound familiar?
- “I don't have time for a mammogram.”
- “I can't afford a mammogram.”
- “Mammograms are painful.”
- “I'm afraid to get a mammogram.”
- “Breast cancer doesn't run in my family.”
- “I've had normal mammograms in the past, so I don’t need another one.”
Regardless of the hesitation, the benefits of mammograms are real and they far outweigh any of the excuses. Regular mammograms help find cancer in its early stages, when it's usually easier to treat. According to the American Joint Commission on Cancer (AJCC), the five-year disease-free survival rates were 98-100% for stage I or early-stage disease. I’d like to address some of the common hesitations to get a mammogram and then offer some practical tips on preparing for a comfortable, easy screening appointment.
No More Excuses:
- I don’t have time: Getting your mammogram should only take about half an hour, including the time to register. It’s 30 minutes invested in you and your health. You’re worth it!
- I can’t afford it: Medicaid and Medicare cover regular screenings and so do most insurance companies. Check with your insurance provider to see if your screening is covered and whether your plan covers 2D or 3D mammography before you go in for a mammogram.
- They’re painful: Mammograms may be uncomfortable, but they shouldn’t be painful. Your technologist is committed to making it as comfortable as possible while still getting excellent imaging for the early detection of breast cancer. Speak up and the tech will stop compression or re-position as needed.
- I’m afraid they will find something: The fact is that most breast lumps and other changes don't turn out to be cancerous. It’s not uncommon for calcifications, cysts or fibroadenomas to show up as a change in breast tissue and flag further testing. They are usually benign or harmless and no further treatment is needed.
- Breast cancer doesn’t run in my family: Genetics are not the major risk factor. The fact that you are a woman and aging are the two most prevalent risks for breast cancer. If you want to learn more about your risk, try the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment tool on our website.
- I’ve had normal screenings in the past, so I don’t need to keep going back: Annual screenings are an important tool in detecting cancers early before they have a chance to spread. The smaller it is, the easier it is to remove or treat.
Mammo Prep Tips:
With the excuses behind us, let’s talk about how to prepare for a successful and “as comfortable as possible” mammogram.
- Plan ahead: Schedule your mammogram for the week after your period, when your breasts are less likely to be swollen and tender. If you have implants, tell the facility when you make the appointment. Arrange for any previous mammograms to be sent for comparison. Or get copies to bring with you.
- Avoid these items: On the day of your mammogram, don't use deodorant, powders, lotions or perfumes on your chest or arms. These products can show up as white spots on your mammogram, affecting its accuracy.
- Dress appropriately: Wear a top or blouse – with pants or a skirt – rather than a dress. That way, you'll only need to undress from the waist up.
- Speak up: Let the technologist know about any concerns you have about your breasts or the mammogram. They will be glad to answer your questions and help address your concerns.
- Ask what to expect: Find out when and how you'll be notified of the results of your mammogram.
- Protect your future: Review your risk for breast cancer with your healthcare provider to determine a screening schedule that’s right for you. In general, women aged 45 and older should get regular mammograms, and women with a high risk of breast cancer should start screening earlier.
Bottom line: There’s no better time than the present to get your first, or next, mammogram and to make it an annual event. Better yet, do it with a friend and treat yourselves to coffee afterward!
About the Author
Stephanie Polzin, Certified Physician Assistant, has served the Lake Region Healthcare community since 2015. After five years in the family & internal medicine staff in the LRH Primary Care Department, she transitioned to the team at our Cancer Care & Research Center in 2020. She is committed to exceptional, personalized health care and serving as an advocate for cancer patients.
Stephanie received her MS, Physician Assistant Studies from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD and completed her undergraduate studies at Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Concordia College, Moorhead. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Before joining LRH, Stephanie worked with the University of Minnesota Physicians Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis providing outpatient care to patients with newly diagnosed or chronic oncological and hematological malignancies. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children. They especially enjoy outdoor and lake-related activities.