UPDATED: June 14, 12:32 a.m.
More is being learned about the individual who was arrested following a series of statements in an online gaming community.
Daniel Scott Jennings, 32, who resides in the 900 block of W Linden Street in Fergus Falls was arrested on June 11.
According to Fergus Falls Police Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren, their department received a complaint from a person living out of state that a Fergus Falls resident was making threats in an online forum involving an alternative reality game. The person could only provide limited information regarding the suspect.
Additional calls came in from the original person and other players in the game around 11:30 p.m. providing more information about the suspect and indicating that the threats were escalating, becoming more specific in nature in wanting to kill them and now making broad statements about a potential mass shooting or incident that the suspect would live stream.
The person was not able to provide Jenning’s name at the time of the report, but did have an address which law enforcement were able to confirm was Jenning’s residence.
Court records further indicate that excerpts from the threats included Jennings stating that he was going to pay one of the people “a visit,” as well as a multitude of quotes including:
“Okay, mostly done with that. Got the .308 loaded, the .338, got mags and stuff for the AR, everything nice and clean and ready to go. I have literally taken a sick day off work. That’s how bad all this has (expletive) me up.”
“Who the (expletive) care, I’ll kill that piece of (expletive), Meh.”
“I’m more of The Charles Whiteman type.”
“SEND THEM ALL DON’T (expletive) CARE. ALL OF YOU HAVE TAKEN EVERY LAST (expletive) THING I GIVE A (expletive) ABOUT IN THE WORLD. I’M READY TO FUCKING DIE,”
“Yo guys doing a livestream tomorrow. Will send link here. Will be lots of fun.”
“I mean, I’m just giving the people what they want. Entertainment.”
“I’m going to take a few pieces of (expletive) w/ me.”
Police also say Jennings had made statements about committing some type of horrific act on the following day and live streaming the incident. There was no mention of a specific site, event or location during the online threat. Because Summerfest was starting June 10 with the parade scheduled for June 11 at 6 p.m., law enforcement requested and were granted a search warrant for the Jennings address.
In the course of the search, law enforcement found multiple guns in the residence and a large amount of ammunition. Specifically in Jennings' room, where law enforcement located a Remington 783 bolt action rifle, Ruger AR-15, .44 Caliber handgun, wallet with the defendant’s ID and a gas mask. Law enforcement also located documents in a filing system which appeared to be a “hit list” containing names, addresses, and phone numbers of individuals.
“Our office continues to work on informing the individuals (threatened) of our discovery and working with authorities in those jurisdictions (in which they reside),” said Bergren.
Jennings was taken into custody following the search warrant for terroristic threats and being a
prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
At the jail, while Jennings was being booked and processed, a 9mm bullet fell from the defendant’s pants during a pat search.
Jennings has a prior conviction for 1st-degree burglary. He will make his first appearance in court on June 27 at 9 a.m.
ORIGINAL POST: June 14, 2022
an online game called "Second Life."
