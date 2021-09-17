A Minneapolis man is facing multiple assault charges following his arrest involving a theft report.
Pelican Rapids Police were dispatched to Park Region Co-Op regarding a theft on Monday at approximately 10:31 a.m.
According to court records, a Pelican Rapids officer met with the person reporting the theft, who stated they had observed a woman steal an Amazon box and car keys out of her vehicle. Law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage and observed a female wearing a blue sweater, sweatpants and no shoes go into the victim’s vehicle. The woman reportedly took several items from the vehicle.
Law enforcement was then dispatched to Mill Pond View Apartments in Pelican Rapids regarding a disturbance, which was the direction the shoeless woman had ventured after stealing the items. The building manager brought law enforcement to an apartment where a woman was observed. She matched the appearance of the person seen in the surveillance video. The woman was accompanied by a man who has been identified as Jean Paul Paquette, 42, of Minneapolis. The woman identified herself as “Ryan Henry.” Law enforcement later identified her as Lindsey Paquette. During a search, law enforcement located hypodermic needles. Some of the hypodermic needles were loaded with a substance that field tested positive for the presence of heroin. Multiple pills were located on Lindsey, which were identified as oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Court records indicated that both Paquettes had active arrest warrants out of Hennepin County. They were observed standing outside of the apartment with many miscellaneous items, including items identified as stolen by the complainant. Law enforcement also found several tools in the bags.
As Jean Paul was handcuffed, law enforcement observed him swallow something. He indicated that it was fentanyl. Law enforcement called for an ambulance. A Pelican Rapids officer rode with the ambulance to the hospital. At the hospital, Jean Paul became aggressive when Officer Johnson refused to remove the handcuffs. He started screaming expletives and kicking and punching at the officer. In the process, Jean Paul knocked over medical equipment and attempted to bite the officer. He fought his hands free and started reaching for the officer’s taser.
After backup officers arrived, Jean Paul was restrained to the bed with handcuffs.
Jean Paul made his first court appearance on Thursday and is charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault stemming from the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.