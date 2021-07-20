The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male who had been found unconscious on Saturday at approximately 4:59 p.m. in an apparent drowning on East Battle Lake near Clitherall. The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were attempted on the man who was later pronounced deceased. They stated the investigation is ongoing, however, it is believed to be a drowning. The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Henning and Ringdahl ambulance services and Lifelink III. The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.
Man drowns in East Battle Lake
James Allen
