The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male who had been found unconscious on Saturday at approximately 4:59 p.m. in an apparent drowning on East Battle Lake near Clitherall. The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were attempted on the man who was later pronounced deceased. They stated the investigation is ongoing, however, it is believed to be a drowning. The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Henning and Ringdahl ambulance services and Lifelink III. The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Load comments