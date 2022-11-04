A North Dakota man was found dead on Nov. 4, after a pursuit was initiated the previous evening.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Oct. 3, at approximately 8:28 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office initiated a pursuit of a motorcycle on I-94 near the junction of U.S. Highway 59 for excessive speed. The motorcycle fled from the interstate onto County Road 88 and headed south towards Fergus Falls. Sheriff’s deputies terminated the pursuit.
A search near the area was conducted after the pursuit and the motorcycle nor the driver were located at that time.
On Nov. 4, a call came in at approximately 8:05 a.m. reporting a motorcycle crash that was located on County Highway 88 at the junction of 180th Avenue in Otter Tail County. Officers responded and located the man from the motorcycle pursuit the previous evening. The 34-year-old man from Hazen, North Dakota, was deceased.
Identification is pending following notification of next of kin.
The crash investigation is being handled by the Minnesota State Patrol and the incident is being investigated by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
