Fergus Falls police arrested a man on multiple charges last week following the report of traffic cones knocked down, bricks thrown around and the tipping over of garbage cans. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:44 a.m. Fergus Falls police officers were dispatched to a grocery store located on West Lincoln Avenue for possible suspicious activity. Officers arrived on scene and were advised by the store that the suspect was last seen walking towards another store on the same block. According to court records, officers canvassed the area and observed traffic cones in the roadway near the intersection of Cavour Avenue and Union Avenue. Bricks were also thrown around at a restaurant in a nearby strip mall area.
Court records say that at approximately 2:39 a.m. officers observed a male known to them as Christopher James Prince, 21, walking southbound on Court Street. Officers observed Prince throw a roll of toilet paper in the air and continue walking southbound, crossing Lincoln Avenue, where he proceeded to knock over construction cones that were placed on the sidewalk due to ongoing construction. Prince was observed yelling expletives, was unsteady on his feet and appeared intoxicated.
Immediately upon an officer exiting his vehicle, the man directed his behavior at law enforcement, throwing his Minnesota ID card on the ground. When officers ran the man’s ID, they learned that he was on probation for felony burglary and theft through the Minnesota Department of Corrections and was prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances as a condition of his probation. Prince was issued a citation for public nuisance and littering. Police say he tore up the citation and threw it on the ground.
Officers advised the man to go home. At this point, Prince then kicked a traffic cone on the sidewalk as he proceeded northbound on Court Street, turning east on Lincoln Avenue. A few seconds later, he returned and stood in the middle of the intersection, swearing and making obscene gestures towards the police. Prince proceeded to walk south on Court Street, where he picked up a sandbag that was holding down a construction sign and threw it on the sidewalk, continuing to walk past the same cones he previously disturbed, knocking more over and throwing them onto sidewalk. Officers again advised the man to go home and he refused. Prince was observed walking westbound in an alleyway towards Lincoln Avenue, knocking over every garbage can in his wake. At this time, Prince was informed he would be arrested.
After multiple attempts, officers were able to place Prince in handcuffs, but he had to be carried to a squad vehicle. It was reported that the man was spitting and kicking at officers while they attempted to seat him in the squad vehicle. Eventually, officers were able to get Prince seated in the rear of the squad vehicle as he continued to scratch and spit at officers. Prince refused to get out of the squad vehicle once at the Otter Tail County Jail and wrapped his hands around the seatbelt and stated officers would never get him out. He later attempted to bite one of the officer’s hands and detention staff had to carry Prince to his jail cell, which he later attempted to flood.
Prince was charged with public nuisance, obstructing the legal process with force, two counts of fourth degree assault and disorderly conduct. He made his first court appearance in the case on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Otter Tail County District court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.