Sam Mandan recently joined Collins and Krank | Raymond James located at 300 NP Ave. N., Suite 108, in Fargo, according to branch manager, Jeff Collins.
“We are pleased to welcome Sam Mandan to the Raymond James family,” said Collins. “We saw Sam as a needed addition to be able to add capacity to meet demand and continue to deliver the boutique, specialty services our clients have come to expect at Collins and Krank.”
Sam was previously registered with another brokerage firm and has more than two years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to that Sam delivered parcels for UPS. Sam has a unique ability to deepen relationships and recently completed the famed Dale Carnegie leadership training.
In his off time, Sam enjoys taking his wife, Hattie, on minivacations and can often be spotted grilling on his Big Green Egg. Sam is the father of four daughters. He is active in his church and enjoys catch-and-release fishing.
Collins and Krank | Raymond James is a locally owned financial services boutique with all the resources of a national leader. Their professionals advise women investors and successful entrepreneurs through their financial lifecycles. Collins and Krank can be reached at 701-235-0119.
Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc., Collins and Krank is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.
