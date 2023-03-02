Two venues in Otter Tail County are going to host events in March that are attracting a lot of attention.
In Fergus Falls, the Kaddatz Galleries will be showcasing urban artists artwork by Martha Bird and Pete Driessen.
Described as a conglomerate of sculpted natural fibers, hand-woven basketry and other artworks by Martha Bird created from June 2020 - February 2023 and created amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic and worldwide social uprising movement.
Bird features "in, out, Through." This will be on view in the main gallery beginning Mar. 7 and running through Apr. 22.
Bird is a Minneapolis-based interdisciplinary artist who specializes in sculptural basketry. She has studied nationally and internationally with master basketmakers. As a Board Certified Holistic RN with a Masters in Human Development, she presents nationally on the topic of the health benefits of creating with one’s hands.
Committed to community engagement, Bird has been involved in the arts as a visual artist, presenter, curator, writer, arts organizer, teaching artist and arts advocate. She has attended residencies throughout Minnesota including the Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts and has received several state and regional grants in support of her work.
In addition, Bird’s work has been acquired by the Minnesota Historical Society and can also be found in collections in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Also on view at the Kaddatz will be Pete Driessen: "Migratory Wing/Prairie Wildflower Bed" in the community room Mar. 14 - 28.
Driessen’s exhibition is described as an in-process, public art prototype project based in visual, cultural, and historical research at the historic Kirkbride Building. The interdisciplinary project combines the rectilinear forms of vintage hospital beds with traditional garden beds to develop and generate a prospective community native prairie wildflower garden mirroring the flight patterns of the many pollinators and wetland waterfowl species that travel through the western Minnesota prairie lakes regions.
Driessen is a Minnesota born and raised visual artist who received his MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts, Montpelier, Vt., and BA from the University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul.
A joint reception for the two exhibition openings will take place on Mar. 17, from 5-7 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public.
In addition to Driessen’s exhibition, they will be hosting a community exchange and gallery hours with the artist in the community room of the Kaddatz Building on Mar. 25 and Mar. 28, 3-5 p.m., each day.
Cultural Center Announces 2023 Spring Concert Series
The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has announced its 2023 Spring Concert Series which will feature a variety of live music options through May.
Mar. 24: Blue Red Roses, a unique vintage pop/rock sound from Battle Lake featuring songwriting and life partners Mary and Daniel Olson.
Apr. 14: Good Morning Bedlam makes a return to the Regional Cultural Center. According to the center, Good Morning Bedlam’s shows are known for their contagious energy, with members careening about the stage featuring tight soaring three-part harmonies and thumping kick-drums.
Apr. 22: Eric Peltoniemi is a Saint Paul-based composer/songwriter. Peltoniemi returns to his roots in New York Mills with a number of new songs he has written. Peltoniemi will also be playing some of his older repertoire.
May 5: Sonora Winds, a Twin Cities-based woodwind chamber trio which plays live classical music.
The center states that all concerts begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with the doors open to the public at 7 p.m. All tickets are general admission with first come, first serve seating.
To get tickets for these events, visit kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339 with any questions.