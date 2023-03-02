FROM THE ARTIST

Peter Driessen: "Untitled" (Prairie Wildflowers).

 Submitted

Two venues in Otter Tail County are going to host events in March that are attracting a lot of attention.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?