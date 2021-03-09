In the United States, the month of March is dedicated to women’s history. In 1981, Congress passed a request that authorized the president to proclaim the first week in March in 1982 as Women’s History Week. Over the course of the following five years, Congress followed suit, designating various weeks in March as Women’s History Week. From 1987-1994, Congress passed resolutions authorizing the month of March to be declared as Women’s History Month.
Since 1995, March has been continually designated as Women’s History Month. According to the Library of Congress’s Women’s History Month website, “These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.”
“National Women’s History Month is important to honor and celebrate the vital role and contribution of women in American history. By highlighting the stories of women pioneers, we can open up limitless possibilities for young girls,” explained Jaime Price-Anderson, co-vice president of the Fergus Falls chapter of the American Association for University Women (AAUW).
Subsequently, International Women’s Day which was established in the early 1900s, is observed annually on March 8. According to the International Women’s Day website, “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.”
“Women’s history has long been overlooked and initiatives such as these help to remind us of the gaps in our focus on women’s contributions,” shared Price-Anderson. “The AAUW has a long history of funding women’s history and education.”
While the AAUW works hard to support women, recognition and support of women is important outside of delegated dates and events.
“Friends and family members can support women in their life in a number of ways. Offering a helping hand or encouragement to help them reach their goals is a great place to start,” offered Price-Anderson.
More information on the AAUW can be found on their website — aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/funding-history/.
