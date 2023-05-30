It’s official. Marijuana has now become legal in the state of Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan; Sen. Lindsey Port; Rep. Zack Stephenson; former Governor Jesse Ventura and many advocates were on had as Walz signed the bill legalizing adult-use cannabis and providing for the expungement or resentencing of cannabis convictions.
The bill signing makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Walz recognized all the efforts made by previous administrations to get the bills before legislators, including former Governor Jesse Ventura.
“I’m not the first governor to talk about this. I’m the second governor to talk about this. I was about twenty years after the fact with Governor Ventura and First Lady Ventura who advocated for this 25 years ago. I want to say thank you for sharing and trusting the public with your stories and very candidly came forward and talked about how it impacted their lives and how it made their lives better,” stated Walz.
Walz referenced multiple accounts Ventura has given over the years and in testimony regarding his wife, Theresa Larson Masters' struggle with pain and how marijuana helped her after other multiple treatments and medications did not work.
The administration states that under the legislation, adults would be allowed to grow up to eight cannabis plants at home, including four mature, flowering plants.
The bill was approved by the legislature on May 20 and allows adults 21 and older to use marijuana recreationally and to possess up to two ounces of cannabis in a public place. The bill also includes grants for cannabis growers; substance use treatment, recovery, and prevention; and communities that have disproportionately suffered the effects of cannabis prohibition.
“We’ve known for too long that prohibiting the use of cannabis hasn’t worked. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we’re expanding our economy, creating jobs and regulating the industry to keep Minnesotans safe,” said Walz. “Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging or resentencing cannabis convictions will strengthen communities. This is the right move for Minnesota.”
Sugar High owner Emily McCune said it was definitely a good day.
“This is tremendous. This has been a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. It has been literal anxiety removed from my life because of what this means for the future for our business and me personally to not live in fear anymore. That’s the energy that we’re taking into this with Sugar High right now. A lot of exciting announcements are coming by the way, said McCune.
Sugar High became one of two businesses that were licensed by the city of Fergus Falls to sell THC edible products locally.
With the signing of the bill, Chapter 63, House File 100 legalizes adult-use cannabis and establishes a new Office of Cannabis Management to regulate the new industry. The law also directs for the expungement or resentencing of cannabis related convictions. The bill includes a 10% tax on recreational cannabis. Cannabis use and possession of certain amounts will be decriminalized beginning Aug. 1 along with the establishment of the Cannabis Expungement Board and provisions related to the automatic expungement of lower-level cannabis offenses. The bill allows sales for legal adult-use cannabis in Minnesota to begin in the first quarter of 2025.