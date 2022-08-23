Minnesota has an interesting history when it comes to the lumber and the timber trade.
White pine was being ravenously sought for its ideal characteristics making it suitable for a vast array of applications, including the burgeoning construction and shipbuilding industries characterizing a rapidly growing nation.
By 1875, Minnesota was a bustling and lucrative hub for lumber production. Timber transportation via waterways and increasing rail lines proved a boon for towns such as Minneapolis, Stillwater and other communities along the St. Croix River.
Minneapolis was once the leading lumber market in the world – log rafts on the Mississippi River exceeded 89 million feet annually, and by the turn of the century Minnesota had produced a staggering 2.3 billion feet of lumber, which was predominantly white pine.
Such aggressive industry was never meant to last, by 1929 the world’s largest white pine mill located in Virginia, Minnesota sawed its final cut.
The lumber industry has experienced massive shifts since the 1800s and has been particularly impacted by early economic downturns in the early 2000s and the more recent pandemic.
Mike Rossum is the owner of Lakeside Lumber, in Ashby and describes some of the challenges he’s seen in recent years regarding the industry: “As far as lumber is now, it’s going down – it hasn’t hit bottom, I don’t believe. Now I think we’re hitting a bit more stability where things are still going up and down, but with a lot more gradual jumps.”
Rossum mentions that transportation costs remain high and although lumber prices are becoming more tenable for area markets, price increases are absorbed elsewhere, especially by any products relying on petroleum or resin.
“Labor has gotten skewed a little bit in the past few years just to try to retain employees,” Rossum explains. “Markets have been so chaotic. I know a lot of people in manufacturing type situations have been putting in a tremendous amount of hours.”
Another recent shift observed in recent years according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service is an increased emphasis on wood energy use, which has since experienced wide fluctuations during the last decade and into 2017. Wood pellet production and trade is an exception to this trend however and has continued to show growth for the past five years.
Detailed information on current timber and lumber trends can be found here: fs.usda.gov.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone