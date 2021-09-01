Superintendent Jeff Drake sent correspondence to parents of Fergus Falls Public Schools students on Monday via the ParentVue application, outlining the status on masking and vaccination requirements for the school district for the upcoming school year.
The communication stressed the recommendation of the CDC and other organizations to wear masks and obtain the COVID-19 vaccination, citing statistics on COVID-related topics from various reputable sources.
As it stands, Fergus Falls Public Schools is strongly recommending students wear masks as they begin the 2021-22 school year. While this is strongly recommended, it is not a requirement or a mandate in the state of Minnesota or within the school district.
Masking is still required on all public transportation. This includes school buses.
All positive COVID-19 cases will require a quarantine period of 10 days from symptom onset or positive test result. Fully vaccinated students and staff will not be required to quarantine in the case of close contact with an infected individual if they are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The correspondence states that for close contact with family members, unvaccinated family members will be quarantined for 10 days from symptom onset of the positive individual with a negative COVID-19 test on day eight or later and must adhere to typical school guidelines of being fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication. Lack of a negative COVID-19 test will result in a quarantine period of 14 days.
Close contact with a positive case at school will be treated differently. If either the positive case or the close contact was wearing a mask, the close contact will be allowed to remain in school. If the close contact is vaccinated, they may remain in school so long as they are not displaying symptoms. Unmasked and unvaccinated individuals will be required to quarantine for 10 days unless a test is taken six days after exposure and yields a negative test result.
Furthermore, symptomatic individuals and close contacts have another different set of standards. Unvaccinated family members who have been in close contact with someone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 that are not associated with another condition, such as seasonal allergies, will be quarantined for 14 days from symptom onset. If the symptomatic person tests negative at any time, all individuals may return to school. If there is a vaccinated member in close contact with the symptomatic person, and they are symptom-free, they are not subject to quarantine.
Vaccinations are currently an option for students beginning at age 12. The school district encourages all eligible students become vaccinated.
The Fergus Falls School District will have testing capabilities during the upcoming school year.
