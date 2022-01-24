On Jan. 18, the Diocese of St. Cloud issued a letter to parishioners requiring face coverings for all indoor parish activities, regardless of vaccination status, effective Monday, Jan. 24. Attendees at mass, faith formation classes and other gatherings will now be required to mask for the next six weeks. The temporary requirement also includes students and staff at Catholic schools within the diocese.
CentraCare and other providers in the region have asked the community to take added measures, such as masking, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — which is currently placing a heavy burden on the health care system and its health care workers.
In an effort to get through the omicron spike without further straining healthcare workers and families, the Diocese of St. Cloud has decided to answer the call of health care providers.
“As Catholics who believe in the value of every human life and in Christ's command to care for one another — especially the most vulnerable — we must step up and do our part,” stated Bishop Donald J. Kettler in a press release. “This is how we demonstrate love of neighbor and compassion for those who are suffering, including caregivers and essential workers.”
A 3% positivity rate threshold for masking was put in place for school communities, but that threshold does not extend to mass and parish activities, where masks will be required regardless of positivity rate for the next six weeks.
The St. Cloud Diocese extends out to Fergus Falls, including Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and School. The school is currently above the 3% threshold for universal masking and has started requiring masks for all students and staff.
“We are over that threshold,” confirmed Tonya Zierden, principal at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School (OLV). “We will re-evaluate our threshold every two weeks. So, in two weeks, we will look at it again, see how our numbers are at that point as a school and reevaluate.”
Zierden shared that she is in favor of the temporary mask requirement. “I’ve seen a huge increase in positive cases since Jan. 2,” she explained. “From November to December, those two months, we had 8-10 cases total. In the last 14 days, we’ve had 18 positive cases. So, we are definitely seeing an uptick in positive cases in our students and in our staff in a very short time.”
She hopes that masking will help reduce the spread of the virus and keep kids in school.
Zierden also shared that many families have reached out to her in support of the temporary requirement while recognizing the difficulty of the situation. “We are trying to do what’s best for the whole of our community, our population, our students and our staff,” Zierden explained, “and our main goal is to keep kids in-person learning.”
In his letter, Kettler also encouraged individuals to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot if they have not done so already. “These vaccines and boosters offer a demonstrated increased level of protection for oneself and others and reduce the likelihood of a person needing hospitalization if they contract the virus,” stated the bishop. “They have been consistently evaluated as morally acceptable by the Magisterium of the Church, and do not contain any fetal tissue.”
He ended the letter to parishioners by asking people to work together through the omicron surge and encouraged people to pray for an end to the pandemic, for those who have lost loved ones and for the medical professionals “who have done so much to serve us during this difficult time.”