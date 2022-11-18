A Masonic building, CornerStone Lodge #99, recently was dedicated on Oct. 29. Pictured from the left: Kenneth Friese, David Hartman, Ronald Wagner, Scott Rich, unidentified, Shawn Carrick, Keith Reierson, Russell Wolf, Bruce Carson, Jon Hanson, Foster Solem, Tony Krall, David Dumonceaux, Eldred Jones, Dayton Berg, Charles Brust, Ron Wilcox, Reed Endersbe, Robert Davis, Dan Anderson, Arlyn Hustad, James Arvidson, Adam Nygaard, Stan Fetters, Jon Anderson, Harold Holt, Norm Flodin and John Cook.
A Masonic lodge dedication on Oct. 29 saw the celebration of the new location of the CornerStone Lodge #99.
The newly renovated lodge building at 308 West Frontage Avenue in Underwood, was purchased by the organization in the winter of 2021, with much of the work being conducted by lodge members.
While the exact origins of freemasonry remain lost in time, the order is thought to have arisen from the English and Scottish guilds of practicing stonemasons and cathedral builders in the Middle Ages. Certain Masonic documents actually trace the sciences of geometry and masonry to the time of ancient Egypt and the building of King Solomon’s Temple.
The formation of the first Grand Lodge in London in 1717, marks the beginning of the modern, or “speculative” era of freemasonry, when members were no longer limited to actual working stonemasons. These accepted Masons adopted more enlightened philosophies and turned what was a tradesmen’s organization into a fraternity for moral edification, intellectual recitation, benevolent service and gentlemanly socialization.
Part of the mystique of freemasonry can be attributed to speculation about its roots. Over the years, historians have never been able to conclusively determine exactly when, where, how and why freemasonry was formed.
Eldred Jones is the current lodge master of CornerStone Lodge #99, which received its charter on Jan. 15, 1873, and first joined the Masonic Lodge in Wisconsin in 2012: “What you get out is what you put in – I’m very thankful I’ve joined. It’s brought me a lot of knowledge and growth.”
Jones explains that the current membership at his lodge is approximately 100 members and spans an age range of 20-years-old to nearly 100: “We’re involved in a lot of volunteer efforts area communities – the Masonry has an excellent network in the surrounding area.”
