CornerStone Lodge #99 dedication

A Masonic building, CornerStone Lodge #99, recently was dedicated on Oct. 29. Pictured from the left: Kenneth Friese, David Hartman, Ronald Wagner, Scott Rich, unidentified, Shawn Carrick, Keith Reierson, Russell Wolf, Bruce Carson, Jon Hanson, Foster Solem, Tony Krall, David Dumonceaux, Eldred Jones, Dayton Berg, Charles Brust, Ron Wilcox, Reed Endersbe, Robert Davis, Dan Anderson, Arlyn Hustad, James Arvidson, Adam Nygaard, Stan Fetters, Jon Anderson, Harold Holt, Norm Flodin and John Cook. 

 Submitted

A Masonic lodge dedication on Oct. 29 saw the celebration of the new location of the CornerStone Lodge #99.



