The Minnesota Senate recently passed what many are hoping will address and cover gaps in medical care in the state.
The $1.5 billion Health and Human Services budget bill that was approved with a majority vote will invest in the wellbeing of children and families, while expanding access to desperately needed childcare. Specifically the bill has tackled a longtime problem with childcare workers receiving a better living wage.
In addition to that, $140 million is for the Elderly Waiver, which will help better reflect the cost of caring for seniors in settings like assisted living, adult day services, or home care; a PACE rate study so that Minnesota can implement program for all-inclusive care for the elderly; and $74 million over two years for nursing home wage increases.
Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) released the following statement of the Senate’s passage of the Human Services budget bill:
"This year's Human Services budget bill is a meaningful investment in some of Minnesota's most vulnerable communities. Our state's long-term care facilities are struggling to keep doors open, and in Minnesota alone, there have been the equivalent of 45 nursing home closures. We must do all we can to ensure our Minnesotan seniors receive the quality care they need and deserve. This legislation is a step forward in the right direction, providing significant resources for disability and long-term care services.
Rasmusson authored part of the bill that will affect a local nursing home community: "The bill also includes legislation I authored to adjust the property rate for Fergus Falls-based PioneerCare, which operates a nursing home and provides other long-term care services. This will put PioneerCare on a fair rental value property rate system that more closely matches facility costs, allowing the facility to have more funding to focus on the care of its residents."
Rasmusson said he was disappointed that issues with payment for long-term care were not addressed in the bill. Specifically, it does not address the 21-month delay in payment for nursing homes.
"I am disappointed to see the Democrats' Human Services budget fail to deliver aggressive support for nursing homes across the state. I know that there is more we could have done to address the severe workforce shortage issues facing our long-term care facilities. Nevertheless, the result of this legislation is still more good than bad for Minnesotans," stated Rasmusson.
There will be more money for treatment facilities, which is desperately needed.
"This legislation includes supplemental funding to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge facilities in Alexandria and Brainerd. Adult and Teen Challenge is a great investment for our state as it shows successful outcomes and leverages private philanthropy. I know that these new resources will provide Minnesotans facing substance abuse disorders with expanded access to life-changing treatment."
According to the Minnesota Department of Health budget office ... Of the total projected department budget authority of $1.53 billion for the 2024-2025 biennium, federal funding is the largest source at $836 million, or 55%. The general fund is $316 million, or 21%, of the department's budget authority. The remaining $381 million, or 24%, of budget authority is from a variety of sources, such as licensing and fees, health care access fund, dedicated state funds and non-state funds.