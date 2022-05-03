During a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on May 2, council members were given a presentation from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) regarding a planned massive overhaul and reconstruction of Highway 210 near Interstate 94.
Billed as the "Highway 210 reconstruction at I-94 West Junction Project," it is a concrete reconstruction project. Lori Vanderhider, P.E., MNDOT District 4 Project Development Engineer stated during the presentation how large in scale it would be, as it is currently being proposed.
“To the west we did a concrete construction project in 2020 and pick up where that project left off on County Road 116 and go to the east. MNDOT’s right of way ends at the eastern ramps, but we will probably need to go to about Western Avenue for a logical touchdown point. We will be reconstructing the interstate ramps and we will be adding a sidewalk and a trail for pedestrian and bicycle accommodation,” said Vanderhider.
Jerad Daul with SRF Consulting laid out what the foundations of the project were.
“The goal is to address the failing pavement, and the bridges are at their end of life. There are no current pedestrian facilities out there, so we would be looking to add those in as well. We also looked at ramp realignments. Intersection traffic control, and there would also be light upgrades with this project.”
As for the current conditions, Daul said a lot of improvements need to be made. She noted that currently it’s a four lane divided highway. With all three alternatives being proposed, it would be going down to a two lane section through the corridor. Both bridges would be replaced with one bridge, keeping one up while the other one is being constructed for traffic control and staging.
Currently there are about 10,000 cars on the west side of Trunk Highway 210 and then towards Western Avenue, which would increase to about 11,700 cars. With the 20 year growth expected, it doesn't warrant having four lanes in this section, but the traffic does get heavier as you head east on through Western Avenue, with which four lanes would be warranted.
The design alternatives that are being considered and include:
• Alternative A: North roundabout option, which would replace the north bridge, using roundabouts for intersection control.
• Alternative B: North signal option, which would be replacing the north bridge with signals at those three intersections.
• Alternative C: South roundabout option, which would reconstruct the south bridge over I-94.
Open houses with more extensive information were presented earlier in the day with presentations from the group at the Government Services Center and included Bryan Christensen with MNDOT, who was also present at the council meeting but did not make any remarks.
MNDOT is seeking the public’s input on the proposed alternatives and has set up a project website which will have a survey that is open until May 16 for the public to weigh in and give their input on what they think the best outcome would be.
The project is currently scheduled for construction in 2028, unless additional funding gets approved, and then the schedule would be pushed up.
The project website is mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy210ramp.
In other council business a resolution was approved by council awarding the bid for contacted mowing services to Knutson Lawn Services LLC. The reason for the contract is if a property owner becomes derelict in their responsibilities and the city must mow the nuisance property.
According to city statute, if a property is reported and then verified by staff or noted by staff that such a condition exists, the property owner will be given notice and if the issue is not resolved by a specified date, Knutson will be notified to mow and trim the property.
The city said that if Knutson Lawn services are utilized a property owner will expect to be charged $45 per hour for lawns that can be mowed with a push mower. Larger lawns may require a larger mower at rates of $55 to $75 per hour, depending on the mower used.
In the unlikely event that the property owner refuses to pay for the services, the fees would be certified to their property taxes.