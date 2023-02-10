Gardening is a common hobby, pastime or way of life for many Minnesotans during the warmer spring, summer and autumn months. But, what is the difference between a backyard gardener and one who has earned the title of master gardener?
Dating back to 1977, the University of Minnesota Extension office began offering the master gardener volunteer program with its first class producing 25 master gardeners. Now, in its 46th year, it has grown to include more than 2,700 active members who share their horticultural knowledge and expertise in nearly every county throughout the state.
To become a master gardener, one must complete a core course relating to horticultural expertise, taught by U of M faculty and educators. They must be willing to share gardening best practices, field questions and volunteer their time teaching research-based practices regarding healthy landscapes, foods and lives.
Sara Thronsedt has been an active member of master gardeners since 2012, serving as president of West Otter Tail County Master Gardeners group and chairman of Garden Day.
"I am a strong supporter of gardening education and have made several presentations to gardening enthusiasts," Thronsedt shared. "I am very proud to be a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener. It has given me so much joy to be able to share with other avid gardeners and to impart my knowledge to present and future gardeners.
In her capacity as a master gardener, Thronsedt serves as a 4-H judge in horticulture at the WOTC fair.
The WOTC Master Gardeners sponsored an all-day Garden Day prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning to offer online classes when meeting in person wasn't advised.
This year, the horticultural enthusiasts joined forces with the Fergus Falls Public Library to sponsor something new — Green Thumb Academy. "As with many businesses and organizations, we just didn’t have the manpower to put on an event of that size (Garden Day) and do it justice," Thronsedt explained of the decision to move in a new direction.
Green Thumb Academy is a series of classes occurring at the Fergus Falls Public Library on five different days during the months of February and March:
- Feb. 18: Waking Yard and Garden Up for Spring.
- Feb. 25: Anderson Apples: Norwegian to the Core.
- Mar. 7: Top Performing Annuals: A Blooming Good Time.
- Mar. 14: Green Thumb, Brown Thumb, or Tom Thumb: A Hosta Garden.
- Mar. 18: Ready, Set, Grow: Getting Kids Excited about Gardening.
Registration for the Green Thumb Academy classes is open online and will close four days prior to each event. Pre-registration is required in order to attend the classes, and can be done online at ffpubliclibrary.org/events/featured-programs/green-thumb-academy.
While attending and successfully completing the Green Thumb Academy classes is not enough to qualify one as a master gardener, it is a good step in the right direction.
Those interested in becoming a master gardener can follow the steps listed on the U of M Extension office website: extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/become-master-gardener.
The first step includes submitting an online application prior to Oct. 1. From there, a background check is conducted, meetings are held and the core course can be registered for.
The course itself requires 40-60 hours for completion and it offered on an annual basis, starting in January and wrapping up in mid-May. Following the course is a series of quizzes and the successful completion results in certification. Additionally, 50 hours of volunteer work are required to be completed and logged within the first year to earn the title of master gardener.
As a master gardener, staying involved and informed in the community is the top priority. A minimum of 25 hours of volunteer work and continuing education is required, with exact requirements varying by county.
In addition to the website listed in this article, questions can be directed, by email, to mgweb@umn.edu.