May Day inspired staff and clients of Productive Alternatives (PA) to spring to action in their desire to serve the community. Desiring to do more than traditional May Day baskets, they opted to put on a parade for the residents of PioneerCare to spread cheer while remaining safe due to COVID-19 protocols.
Preparations were made by creating banners and posters and making musical shakers for the parade. One staff member brought farm animals to join in the parade march. The outcome proved to be beneficial for everyone involved. Molly Johnson, day services program lead at PA, shared that one of their clients stated, “All those people are so happy! They’re smiling at us!” Johnson expressed that it was personally touching to see all the smiles, knowing that so many struggled with loneliness over the last year. “Just knowing we made their day even if just for a short while made it worthwhile.”
With spirits high, the PA crew ended their parade and delivered May Day baskets within the community. They plan to do more activities throughout the community in the future.
