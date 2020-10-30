Wednesday’s email from District 544 superintendent Jeff Drake to the students, families and staff of Cleveland School was followed Thursday by an alarming report from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Drake reported Wednesday after being contacted by the MDH about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a member of the Cleveland School community. The date of exposure was Oct. 21.
Drake made a point of letting the recipients of his email know that exposure of other individuals present in the building on that date was no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.
He also passed along information that those not having close contact with the positive case did not need to stay home unless symptoms developed.
The MDH reported Thursday that the case rate of COVID-19 per 10,000 people in Otter Tail County climbed from 28.97 to 41.56 in the last two weeks. COVID-19 cases in many rural Minnesota have surpassed those in metro counties like Hennepin and Ramsey. Counties neighboring Otter Tail like Grant, Clay, Becker, Todd and Wadena have also seen the rate go up.
Drake is not surprised.
“It’s not unexpected, we have been seeing a steady rise basically since around the July Fourth holiday,” Drake said.
When classes in District 544 began Sept. 8 under the Tier 2 learning model the 14-day case rate in the county was 9.31. The learning model allowed K-6 students in the district to attend classes in person and 7-12 students to follow a hybrid learning model.
“Right now we certainly take a look at the case rate per 10,000 over two weeks but that is not the whole information we utilize in making our decisions,” Drake said, adding that he has input from others, including Jody Lien and Kristi Wentworth of the Otter Tail County Public Health Department.
“Even though the county case rates may be rising if it’s not having a significant impact on our students and/or our staff our strong preference and intentions would be to remain in a Tier 2 model,” Drake said.
District 544 is made up of around 3,500 students, faculty and support staff members according to Drake. If it comes down to moving from Tier 2 to Tier 3 Drake said students in grades 7-12 will not feel any impact. There will, however, be a significant impact on grades K-6. The younger students would have to go from face-to-face learning five days a week to only two. Drake said elementary students would be broken into two groups with half attending school Mondays and Thursdays and half attending Tuesdays and Fridays.
It would also impact working parents.
“For three days some form of child care would need to be in place,” Drake said.
Drake said he is not making decisions in a vacuum. In addition to a COVID-19 response team (the incident command team) he can call on a rapid regional response team. Drake said these groups have told him through conference calls that, “what you’re doing makes sense to us.”
Operating without benefit of a crystal ball the Fergus Falls superintendent said Thursday that he looks at the situation “day by day.”
“I am making an educated guess based on the data that I have available to me at any moment of time. Based on what we are seeing right now in the district we would continue another week under a Tier 2 learning model.”
Drake did say that if a large portion of the staff had to be quarantined for 14 days, or if a large proportion of COVID-19 cases came at one time, it could change the learning model in a hurry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.