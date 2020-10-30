The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce (FFACC) hosted a “Meet the Candidates” online event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, giving the community an opportunity to hear from candidates for Minnesota State Senate District 8 and Minnesota State Representative District 8A. The event was held on Zoom and is available for people to watch on the Chamber of Commerce website at fergusfalls.com.
“Today’s forum will focus on issues that affect our local business community at the state level,” FFACC President Lisa Workman said during her introduction to the event.
Each candidate had the opportunity to give an opening statement, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Workman in which they had two minutes to respond but no time for rebuttals, and finally they could give closing statements.
Candidates running for the Minnesota Senate District 8, Michele Anderson (DFL) and Bill Ingebrigtsen (incumbent, GOP), started off the event.
Anderson said her priorities were to make rural Minnesota a “more livable” place with a focus on education, childcare, broadband access and affordable housing.
Ingebrigtsen said his primary concern was making sure rural Minnesota was getting recognized at the capital.
Questions from Workman were primarily economic in nature with a focus on transportation, including how candidates would balance the state budget, whether they supported a gas tax increase or the adoption of California’s vehicle emission standards, as well as a question about addressing the rising cost of health care.
Anderson supported a combination of raising taxes and making budget cuts to balance the budget. She emphasized that she did not believe in raising taxes on families or businesses, but instead advocated for returning the estate tax. She also highlighted a protection to essential services like Health and Human Services, education and Local Government Aid from any potential budget cuts.
Ingebrigtsen did not support any raises in taxes, saying the state was already receiving enough, but said the state should trim non-mandated state services who have completed their work.
Both candidates said they didn’t support the gas tax right now but would be willing to look at it in the future. Anderson said it hasn’t been raised in 12 years and proposed tying the gas tax to inflation.
Anderson said she might support instituting California’s vehicle emission standards, as 15 other states already have, saying, “The environment is one of my biggest priorities as a candidate.” She isn’t certain if she would support those specific standards, but that she does want to look at reducing Minnesota’s carbon footprint.
Ingebrigtsen vehemently opposes adopting California’s vehicle emission standards and says one of his first orders of business if he’s reelected is to strip the governor of rule making authority so that he cannot and will not be able to do things like that in the future.
The second part of the forum saw Brittney Johnson (DFL) and Jordan Rasmusson (GOP), candidates for Minnesota State House of Representatives District 8A, outlining their platforms and priorities.
Johnson said during her opening statements, “I am here today because I believed that the people of Otter Tail County deserve responsive and effective government and that would be my top priority as your legislator.” She specifically cited health care as one of her main concerns, as well as funding public education, stagnant wages and supporting the middle class.
Rasmusson said his concerns were education, transportation, agriculture and what he called “Otter Tail County values.” “I’m running for state representative to fight for Otter Tail County values and priorities at the state capitol,” he said in his opening statement.
Candidates received some of the same questions as Anderon and Ingebrigtsen, such as how they would balance the budget and how they would address the rise in health care costs, but most of Johnson and Rasmusson’s questions focused on health care instead of transportation, including how or if they would fund a public health care option.
Rasmusson and Johnson agreed that there should be greater transparency in health care prices and that legislators should listen to the business community when making decisions that affect them.
Rasmusson was against a state public health care buy-in option saying he was opposed to a “government takeover” of health care. He supported the elimination of the 2% health care provider tax (which Republicans call the “sick tax”), deregulation of health care providers and a push for telehealth to better support rural Minnesota.
Johnson supports a state public health care buy-in option paid for by premiums and state reimbursements based on income, and voiced her support for the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act and other motions that would help lower the cost of prescription medications.
