The Fergus Falls Public Library Jean Dahling room was host to a "Meet the Candidates" forum on Oct. 7, for State Legislative District 9 and 9A.
The forum featured House of Representative District 9A candidates Nancy Jost (DFL) and incumbent Jeff Backer (REP), Senate District 9 candidates Jordan Rasmusson (REP and Cornel Walker (DFL). Nathan Miller, who is running as a write-in candidate for SD9, was not included in the debate.
All four candidates fielded questions from Leighton Broadcasting News Director Dave Bishop about everything from the candidates views on Minnesota’s economy, business competitiveness, attracting and retaining employees, mandated paid family leave, the budget surplus, corporate taxes and Minnesota’s regulatory system.
Jordan Rasmusson stated he wants to see legislation passed for permanent tax relief.
“I think to improve the business environment here in Minnesota, we have to look at permanent tax relief and that’s my number one priority. We have a record budget surplus and that shows that we are over-taxing Minnesotans. Especially with the record inflation we’re seeing at the grocery store and the gas pump. We get that money back to taxpayers with permanent tax relief. In the House, I authored a bill to eliminate the tax on Social Security. Minnesota is one of the few states that still taxes social security,” said Rasmusson.
DFL Candidate Cornel Walker said he felt that compromise was something that needed to take place in order to end gridlock.
“First of all, I want to clarify something. I am not in the legislature right now. These two gentlemen on either side of me are responsible for the mess we're in right now, not me. Having said that we've got to try to compromise, we've got to try to use good ideas, from both sides. Is single-payer the best idea, and the only idea? No. Is the market the only way to go? No. We've got to be able to sit down with each other and talk to each other and try to figure out how we can work together to create a Health Care system that serves the people of Senate District 9 in Minnesota. That's why I am doing a listening campaign and that's why I want to cross the aisle, speak with Republicans and start compromising. And let's see if we can move forward and get out of gridlock,” said Walker.
Rep. Jeff Backer said one of his goals is to listen to constituent’s concerns.
“My business background, I have volunteered as an EMT for 28 years, for the Browns Valley Ambulance Service. I share that because when you meet people in need at the time, you learn to develop a different type of negotiation. You learn to listen, instead of always talking. That’s when you serve people,” stated Backer in his opening remarks.
District 9A DFL candidate Nancy Jost was asked about her opinion on the state’s corporate tax rate of 9.8 percent being the third highest in the nation and what the legislature could do to improve Minnesota's tax competitiveness.
“I do think that we should lower taxes on businesses because they are the backbone of our communities. But I also think when we're looking at our state, when we're looking at our communities, how do we all work together to make sure this is the best place to live? So it's not just businesses. Its schools, it's the farmers. Its healthcare, recreation. It all has to work well in order for us to have a wonderful community for people to want to live in and to thrive. So there has to be a balance between the taxes for what we pay and the services that are provided. I think a lot of what we do as legislators needs to be about balancing. What is needed? And what do we have?” said Jost.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8. For more information on polling location or absentee or mail-in ballots in Otter Tail County, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/elections