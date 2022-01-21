The 2022 Minnesota precinct caucuses are quickly approaching. The Otter Tail County precinct caucuses, as well as all precinct caucuses across the state, will be held on Feb. 1 from 7-9 p.m.
Those who are new to the world of politics and government may wonder what caucuses are all about and how they work.
Though caucuses vary depending on political party, generally, attending a caucus is much like attending a meeting. It’s a great way to learn more about candidates, address important issues and meet other like-minded voters in the community.
During a caucus, attendees can endorse their favorite candidate, select delegates who will go on to endorse candidates at future caucuses and help determine a party’s political platform by making resolutions.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up to serve as a volunteer for their party, doing various jobs such as organizing political events, assisting with a campaign or helping with other party business.
The precinct caucuses are the first in a series of caucuses. More information about where the Otter Tail County Precinct Caucuses will be held can be found below. For additional details, voters are encouraged to contact their political party.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL)
Battle Lake- High School Cafeteria, 402 Summit Street West
Fergus Falls — M State, 1414 College Way
Henning — High School, 500 School Avenue
New York Mills — High School, 209 North Hayes Avenue
Parkers Prairie — High School, Music Room, 411 South Otter Avenue
Pelican Rapids — Pelican Rapids Public Library, 25 Mill Avenue
Perham — Middle School, Cafetorium, 480 Coney Street
Republican Party
Battle Lake-Lakes Area Community Center, 112 East Main Street
Fergus Falls-Kennedy Secondary, School Cafeteria, 601 Randolph Avenue
Henning-Henning Elementary School Gym, 500 School Avenue
Pelican Rapids-Pelican Rapids Elementary, School Cafeteria, 1 Viking Drive
Perham-Heart of the Lakes Elementary Gym, 810 2nd Ave SW
