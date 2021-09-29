Springboard for the Arts in Fergus Falls recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The organization has grown over the years, including expanding its staff. One of those new staff members is Molly Johnston, from Battle Lake.
Johnston recently took on a full-time position at Springboard for the Arts as rural program manager. She enjoys supporting the work of artists in her community and believes artists are essential to community development. She loves that her work uplifts artists interested in helping their communities in “creative and thoughtful ways.”
Another highlight of her new position Johnston finds unique is that her co-workers are artists as well. “It’s so inspiring to be surrounded by creativity and vast knowledge in varying artistic disciplines,” she explains. An artist herself, Johnston spends much of her time dancing, teaching dance at the Fergus Falls School of Dance and directing DanceBARN Collective.
Often, people shy away from the term “artist,” but Johnston hopes people will begin to embrace that term. “I think a lot of time the term ‘artist’ is scary and elitist for people,” she says, “I love that one of Springboard’s guiding principles includes the broadest definition of ‘artist’ as possible: ‘Everyone has creative capacity and there are many different ways to be an artist. We also know that there are many kinds of success for an artist, and we help artists define success for themselves – financial success, recognition, a supportive community, respect, social change, and more.’”
Every job comes with its challenges, and Johnston says the most difficult part of her job is coming to terms with the fact that they can’t do it all. “There are so many opportunities for potential collaborations and projects, but there are only so many hours in a day and days in a year,” she exclaims.
One of Johnston’s favorite memories was the “Frozen Cinema” in 2018. “We set up a big movie screen on frozen Lake Alice on a very cold February day and ‘Grumpy Old Men,’” she recalls, “It was a blast to see such a whimsical event come together for the community.”
In her free time, Johnston enjoys spending time with her family at Glendalough State Park and enjoying the lakes throughout the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.