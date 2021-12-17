A department of mental health care heroes has recently been recognized for their efforts to provide a good experience for their patients.
Lake Region Healthcare’s Bridgeway Inpatient Psychiatry Department was awarded Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award. Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement, recently announced nationwide recipients of its annual performance achievement awards, recognizing health care organizations committed to delivering safe, high-quality, patient-centered care amid immense challenges presented by COVID-19.
The chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey, Patrick T. Ryan stated: “Now more than ever, it is important to acknowledge and celebrate the strength and resiliency of these dynamic health systems across the nation who, despite facing enormous challenges, have continued to provide their communities with safe and exceptional care.”
This particular award honors organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile across Press Ganey clients. There are three types of awards; Patient Experience, Employee Engagement, Physician Engagement, and Clinical Quality Performance. The Bridgeway department received the Patient Experience award.
“We are very honored to receive this award, particularly during these challenging times,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Roberta Young. “It is so important for people in rural communities to have access to high quality and person-centered mental health care. Bridgeway meets a unique need and the team working in this unit is remarkably talented and committed to serving every patient with dignity, compassion and individualized care.”
