Sometimes, people get lucky and find a job that is simply the perfect fit for them. Sometimes, people find a mentor that is a great match — someone who understands them and leads them down a path toward success. And sometimes, both of those things happen, right here in Fergus Falls.
Finding good matches is what the youth services coordinator at Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program (CEP), Heidi Paulson, does for her work. She helps break down barriers for youth in rural Minnesota and opens up doors to employment or academic training, matching youth with the right employer or educator.
“I will find a worksite, go in and visit with a worksite and find out if they would be willing to offer supervision or mentorship for a client of mine,” explained Paulson. Once a match is found, the client begins their work and Minnesota CEP pays for the wages. “But, sometimes, (a job) just fits so well that they don’t want to leave either,” said Paulson.
This is exactly the case for one of Paulson’s clients, Ethen Watkins.
Paulson, who was taking pottery lessons from Blayze Buseth, owner of the Creation Shop in Fergus Falls, spoke with Buseth about bringing on Watkins as an employee.
“(Paulson) started to see that I was spreading myself very thin,” recalled Buseth. “With teaching and with trying to pursue my own art — she couldn’t see how I could possibly keep going at that rate.”
Paulson had an inkling that Watkins would fit right in at the Creation Shop, and Buseth agreed to give it a try.
Now, five months since Watkins walked in for his first day of work, it just so happens that his position at the Creation Shop has turned out to be one of those perfect fits that employees and employers dream about. “I had a feeling it would be,” shared Paulson.
“(Watkins) was willing to put the work in from the first day,” said Buseth. “I’m confident that if I ask for something to get done, he’ll do it.”
Initially, Watkins had wanted to work in an automotive repair shop, but at the age of 15, he was too young. Looking back, Watkins said he was glad that the automotive position didn’t work out. “Because if it had worked out, I wouldn’t have found this place,” he explained.
Watkins cleans, helps Buseth with projects, preps the shop for classes, learns pottery skills and does his own pottery projects.
“I have made some pretty cool pieces,” shared Watkins, showing off a few of his most recent creations. And just recently, he made his first sale.
Watkins has slowly increased his hours at the Creation Shop. “My hope is that at some point he can handle some more difficult artisan jobs,” said Buseth, describing his plans to teach Watkins some very technical, detailed, artisan and difficult skills. “It takes quite a bit of training.”
Watkins, who has loved pottery since the sixth grade, is ready for the challenge. “I’ve been loving (pottery) for a while,” he assured.
Buseth and Watkins both agreed that it has truly been a great fit for each of them and they plan to continue working together.
“Some of these things I would not be able to do on my own,” said Buseth. “And he’s helping me maintain the Creation Shop to the standard that I would like.”
“I help him, he helps me,” said Watkins.
Wakins shared that he always gets a good feeling when he walks into the Creation Shop. “You just (feel) so calm … especially if I’m not really in a good mood, being here really helps.”
Paulson added that she believes Buseth is giving Watkins more than just pottery lessons. “(Buseth) goes beyond. He likes to connect with people and give life lessons, too.”
Watkins said that he is now considering making pottery and art his career, just as Buseth has. He is a young apprentice, inspired by a kind and guiding mentor, learning life lessons and pottery lessons he can take with him into the future.