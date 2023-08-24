M State student Avery Wanner knew she was interested in psychology and business, but her time with her mentor helped her see she didn’t have to choose between the two.
“I gained so much knowledge and met so many new people,” Wanner said of her mentorship experience through the Spartan Alumni Connection Mentorship Program. “It was definitely worth it.”
The Spartan mentorship program, sponsored by Fergus Area College Foundation, connects M State Fergus Falls students with professionals who share their experiences and advice to help students succeed in college and their careers.
Wanner is one of three recent program participants who enthusiastically encourage M State students to take advantage of the opportunities that mentorships can provide.
John Runningen earned his Associate of Arts degree and global and cultural studies certificate from M State in 2021, then returned to take business classes before realizing that his passion was education.
He learned about the mentorship program while he was in the process of applying for FACF scholarships and was paired with Fergus Falls sixth grade teacher Paul Ratz. Observing in his classroom, Runningen said, “definitely encouraged me to continue in education.”
“I thought it was an absolute joy to be part of the mentoring program,” Runningen said. “It helps build relationships in the community and gets down to the nitty gritty that your career path entails. If you’re on the fringe of ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ this is absolutely essential.”
For his part, Ratz sees mentorships as “a great way for prospective teachers to get a glimpse of what a classroom is like and decide if this is a profession they’d like to pursue.” He knows the value of mentorships because he also had a mentor during his first two years as a teacher.
This fall, Runningen will attend Minnesota State University Moorhead to earn a degree in social studies education; his ultimate goal is to teach high school and eventually become a college professor.
Wanner first considered degrees in health care fields before she decided to “re-think everything” and focus on psychology and business.
“Both are broad,” she said. “I really enjoyed my psych classes, and I thought maybe I’d maybe be a counselor or be a psychologist. But I also have a strong interest in business – especially sales and marketing.”
When she heard about the mentorship opportunities at M State Fergus Falls, “I was 100 percent interested.”
Her mentor was Al Carlson, chief talent officer at KLN Family Brands and an enthusiastic proponent of mentorships: At age 63, he still has two mentors himself – ages 77 and 81.
Carlson and Wanner met one-on-one and talked about opportunities in business, her resume and future internships; he also connected her with nine successful business leaders who Avery visited with and, during their final meeting, he led Wanner through a mock interview.
“I wanted to convey to Avery that, as a female business major, she can be a leader in the business world,” Carlson said.
“He was great,” Wanner said. “He went so out of his way for me and reached out to so many people that he has mentored – he made it a point to get successful business women. I talked with a ton of people.”
Wanner said one of the most valuable take-aways for her was that “you don’t have to worry so much about what you go into – there were so many ways that people got into their jobs.” She’s also more confident that “business is a path I can follow.”
After earning her AA degree at M State, she will be majoring this fall in psychology and business at the University of Minnesota Morris, where she will also play volleyball after twice competing for the Spartans in the national volleyball tournament.
When Maggie Levie heard about the Spartan mentorship program, she knew she was interested in finding someone to help her navigate the higher education process and learn more about the field that interested her.
She graduated with a transfer pathway degree in psychology and is enrolled for the upcoming fall semester in the social work program at MSUM. Her mentor was Sherri Clark, who is a therapist and director of the chemical health program at Lakeland Mental Health in Fergus Falls.
Clark is also working toward licensure as a professional clinical counselor and says her own career has benefitted from the “talented and amazing” mentors she has had.
Levie said she and Clark “had a great connection from the start. She gave me support and advice about working as a licensed therapist and has given me so much insight into different aspects of addictions counseling and working in the mental health field.”
Asked if she’d recommend mentorships to fellow students, she responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!”
“I just felt really reassured that mental health is the field of work I want to do. I’m just so grateful for this program,” Levie said.
For more information about the Spartan Alumni Connection Mentorship Program, visit https://spartanalumni.facfmstate.org/page/mentorship or contact Jacki Maethner at jacki.maethner@minnesota.edu.