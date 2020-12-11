Gone are the days when community members could drive through neighborhoods that boasted impressive holiday light displays at each and every house, but the joy of holiday lights has not been entirely lost. Area residents can still drive down the road and find beautiful light displays scattered throughout the houses. One such house is that of Russell and Mary Soland.
In the early 1990s, when their children were young, Russell began the tradition of setting up an impressive light display at his home. Today, setup takes about three days to achieve, with the help of his adult children and friends.
When asked what his favorite part of having his light display was, Russell said, “Sharing with people of all ages.” With a great variety of lighting, including rope lights, arches, reindeer and Santa Claus, the Solands’ yard is illuminated and is sure to brighten up your holidays.
The Soland holiday light display is located at 18335 County Highway 10 near Elizabeth, and is lit up every night from 5-10:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to stop and exit their vehicles to explore and take photos with the lights.
For other light displays in the area, take a drive down West Beech Avenue, South Martin Street, Highway 27, North Union Avenue or Pebble Lake Road.
