On Feb. 1, Messiah Lutheran Church of Underwood will welcome a new pastor, Nate Nash, to their congregation. The avid outdoorsman, husband, and father of five (with another girl due to arrive in April) is from the Midwest but is relocating to the area from his wife’s native state of Pennsylvania.
“We're excited for the opportunity to serve Messiah (Lutheran Church) and share the love of Christ in our community,” said Nash. “We're also excited to be much closer to friends and family. Most of my family is spread out across Minnesota and North Dakota. So we're looking forward to being close to everyone.”
Following his graduations from Free Lutheran Bible College in Plymouth and St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, Nash began attending Lutheran Brethren Seminary in Fergus Falls via online courses while serving churches in North Dakota and Ottawa, Illinois.
Nash and his family are looking forward to enjoying the great outdoors of Minnesota.
“I love hunting and fishing. I'm excited to be close to so many lakes and hunting opportunities. I particularly love bow hunting whitetail deer. When I lived in Illinois I was part of a Christian ministry that taught kids to hunt and fish. I'm hoping I can continue to combine my passion for the outdoors with my ministry work at Messiah Lutheran,” Nash shared.
Messiah Lutheran Church meets for Sunday school at 9 a.m. with worship service following at 10:15 a.m. It is located at 28813 County Highway 18, Underwood.
