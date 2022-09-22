Fiber artist Torri Hanna owns Tangles to Treasures in Fergus Falls and along with working with traditional natural fibers, she incorporates unique materials such as copper wire to forge new creations and perspectives for perceiving woven art.
The Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance will present the region’s first Metal Arts Festival, on Sept. 24, from 12 to 5 p.m., at the Stevens County Fairgrounds, in Morris. This free event will feature live music from steel drum band Island Time, a metal art contest with $600 in cash prizes and a live metal art auction starting at 4 p.m.
A silent auction featuring local artists of all medium disciplines will also take place and include creations including pottery, jewelry, textiles, paintings and prints. The event will also feature food and locally crafted beer and wine.
“The PRCA is a volunteer, non-profit organization whose mission is to connect the community by providing enriching arts experiences, and celebrating the creativity of all people,” Rhoda Smith explains, the PRCA president. “The Metal Arts Festival will highlight two decades of arts accomplishments, and showcase the artistry of welders, metal workers and hobbyists, as well as the local metal fabrication companies that employ them.”
The organization invites all metalworkers, welders and craftspeople that work in metal or mixed media that involves metal to participate in the festival and compete in the people’s choice competition for $600 in cash prizes. Artists are asked to donate their contest piece for the live art auction which the PRCA will utilize to benefit area communities — all artists who donate a piece of art are also invited to display and sell additional art works at the festival.
Torri Hanna is a local fiber artist who’s work is currently on exhibit at the PRCA. She’s been practicing her craft for over 40 years and owns Tangles to Treasures in downtown Fergus Falls where she carries natural fiber yarns for knitting, crochet and weaving. Her shop also features hand dyed artisanal wool yarn from locally raised sheep that is spun at local mills.
Hanna has been engaged in fiber art creation since taking a weaving course at Minnesota Southwest State University and has since evolved her craft to include the unique element of copper to her craft after working at a factory that utilized colored acrylic-coated wire for transformer manufacturing: “Some of the wire had cracks in the coating making it unsuitable for electrical components, so I asked if I could take some home and try weaving with it.”
“The thing with weaving is that there are so many different structures you can do,” Hanna says. “This one is alpaca with bamboo and really lightweight – you can do any length, any width. So for over 40 years I’ve been spinning, knitting, weaving, anything really to do with yarn, I’ll do it.”
Prior to moving to Fergus Falls five years ago, Hanna was living in southwest Minnesota where she began an embroidery series based on climate change through a grant she received through the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council.
“My metaphor for the show is that every one of those little pieces is one tiny little stitch that is seemingly insignificant, but when you add them together you end up with a whole picture,” Hanna says. “If we each do our own tiny part, eventually it’s going to add up to actually make a difference.”
More information about the event can be found at the following: prairierenaissance.org, or call or text PRCA board member James Moore at 320-219-5986.
