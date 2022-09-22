A merging of materials

Fiber artist Torri Hanna owns Tangles to Treasures in Fergus Falls and along with working with traditional natural fibers, she incorporates unique materials such as copper wire to forge new creations and perspectives for perceiving woven art. 

 Submitted

The Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance will present the region’s first Metal Arts Festival, on Sept. 24, from 12 to 5 p.m., at the Stevens County Fairgrounds, in Morris. This free event will feature live music from steel drum band Island Time, a metal art contest with $600 in cash prizes and a live metal art auction starting at 4 p.m.



