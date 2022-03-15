Each spring at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS), middle school students in grade eight begin to take stock of what they have learned throughout their middle school years and make class selections for the upcoming year. By taking an active role in registering, students begin to further refine their interests, and develop personalized plans of study. Choosing classes for high school is a really important step toward independence as this marks the first time students have an individual say in the specific classes they want to take.
At the high school level, students can follow their interests in woodworking, or take a course on basic car maintenance. They can choose to begin developing metal fabrication and welding techniques or try their hand at robotics. Students can also elect to begin pursuing their interests in the visual or performing arts. Whatever the case may be, Fergus Falls High School is well known for the tremendous job it does at offering students a wide range of electives to support the passions, interests, growth, and development of its students. What many people might not recognize is that this process of developing personal areas of interest starts far before students walk through the door in September of their ninth grade year.
Beginning in fifth and sixth grade, students participate in a rotating schedule of elective courses often referred to as “scatter.” Scatter at grades five and six provide all students with the opportunity to participate in band, choir, orchestra or a general music offering. Along with that, the youngest students in the middle school also have the opportunity to have art class delivered by a licensed art teacher, as well as health class taught by a licensed health teacher. Additionally, students are taught critical thinking skills, interpersonal skills and digital citizenship in a course titled Diversity. When these two years are complete, student exploratory experiences continue to expand in grades seven and eight.
As students mature, they develop the capacity for a more in-depth investigation of content. And as students progress though grades seven and eight they are enrolled in electives that expose them to high interest topics such as pottery, drawing, sculpting, robotics, small engines, 3D printing, nutrition, meal preparation, sewing, personal finance, child development, career planning, computer programming, web design, computer applications, wellness, peer relationships, drug awareness and human growth and development to name a few. The purpose of these offerings is to provide a broad sampling of topics for the sake of exposure and to generate a sense of wonder about areas of potential future study.
The middle school experience has always been a time of discovery and reflection. Each of these valuable experiences help students to begin developing a sense of self, of personal interests, and a love for learning. By the time students open up the registration booklet during February of eighth grade, our students are extremely well-prepared for what high school has to offer. So, as we enter into the final few months of the school year and students and adults alike begin to spend more time thinking about and planning for the upcoming year, you can rest assured that students leaving grade eight have a solid foundation in place for a successful and engaging high school experience.