As the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls celebrates annual Minnesota Veterans Homes Week, May 9 - 15, staff acknowledge the benefits of a caring and generous community.
“We are so fortunate to receive support from the community,” says administrator Jonathan Stone. “Volunteers, activities and events, supplies and monetary donations all enhance the experience of our veteran residents and spouses.”
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home is the grateful recipient of tremendous community support, according to public affairs coordinator Deanna Mounts. For example, the local Boots on the Ground organization sponsors an annual motorcycle fun run. Proceeds from this event are donated to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home Recreation Department. These donations provide supper outings to local restaurants such as the American Legion, VFW and Elk’s Point, plus breakfast outings to local truck stops and diners. Recreational outings include Red Hawks games, air shows, fishing
trips, I-94 races, bingo, music programs, parades and patriotic celebrations.
Mounts noted that the September 2020 fun run raised more than $36,000 and that 250 riders participated. This extremely generous donation has helped enhance the quality of life for residents by purchasing new televisions, DVD players, CD players, patio furniture, Patriot’s Park/dock, haircuts for veterans, WiFi/cable services and many other recreational activities.
The 106-bed skilled nursing facility cares for both veterans and spouses. One area of the facility is fashioned as a “Veterans Village,” where rooms are stylized like individual homes and feature an old-town main street.
Working at the Veterans Home is truly an honor, says Stone. “Our staff are so dedicated to caring for our residents and take such pride in their work. The annual Veterans Home Week is an opportunity to recognize
the staff who truly are heroes caring for heroes.”
Both residents and staff appreciate the community’s support. Community members interested in supporting the Fergus Falls Veterans Home may contact Mounts at deanna.mounts@state.mn.us or visit the MDVA website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/Donate. Online donations are accepted.
