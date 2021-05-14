Approximately 150 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 434th Chemical Company, based in Hastings and Red Wing, will deploy to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
While deployed, the soldiers will provide chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense in the area of operations. The unit is trained to respond to multiple hazards in the event of a CBRN or weapons-of-mass-destruction attack or threat.
“I am proud of the members of this unit and their willingness to go above and beyond to prepare for this mission,” said Capt. Andrew Duitsman, commander of the deploying troops. “We have had almost two years of training leading up to this event. I am confident in the abilities and professionalism of these soldiers.”
The unit’s deployment ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/434thChemicalCompany at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance is limited to close family members.
Members of the media are invited to attend the ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at the Minnesota National Guard Armory in Hastings at 3050 Highway 316 South, Hastings, MN 55033. Please RSVP to mn.ng.web@mail.mil if attending. Masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.