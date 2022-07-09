The monarch butterfly is a remarkable insect that is found throughout all of Minnesota.
Breeding in the U.S. and Canada, the monarch flies up to 3,000 miles to select overwintering sites in central Mexico and coastal California.
Disturbing population trends have recently been observed in the species; while lepidopterans in general have experienced a 40% decline globally, the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus plexippus) population is believed to have dropped a staggering 84% from 1996 to 2015.
Concerned citizens along with conservation organizations have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the butterfly as threatened and although the species remains outside the scope of federal protection for now, the USFW recognizes the classification for monarchs under the Endangered Species Act is warranted however is currently precluded due to other listing actions held at a higher priority.
While habitat loss, widespread pesticide use and climate change are all variables that may negatively impact the monarch butterfly, one of the main potential factors for the decline in populations is the loss of milkweed.
Milkweed is the sole host plant for the butterfly, with caterpillars feeding exclusively on the native Minnesota perennial.
The plant used to be a prolific grower within and surrounding agricultural fields, however since the introduction of widespread herbicide use it is estimated that more than 861 million milkweed stems have disappeared since 1999. Approximately 98% of this loss is attributed to milkweed growing in corn and soy.
Krista Billerbeck is an environmental planner in the greater Minneapolis – St. Paul area and she describes a bit more about the plant, “in the prairie area is where we find their favorite species of milkweed to lay eggs on and live as larva or a caterpillar.”
While there are over 100 different species of the plant, only a handful are found within Minnesota, “one of the common species is called butterfly weed – these plants are noted for their orange flowers.”
Billerbeck explains how monitoring the migration of the butterflies helps agencies and governmental bodies collect critical data that may eventually help with conservation efforts, “you take one of the tags and place it on a specific part of the monarch’s body called the discal cell. This area is close to its center of gravity, so it doesn’t damage the butterfly or harm its flight patterns.”
The tags have location-specific data stamped on the surface for reference for those who may end up finding one of the tagged butterflies.
“The main concern is habitat loss,” Billerbeck mentions.
While a vast array of environmental and anthropogenic factors may contribute to degraded monarch populations, the widespread availability of milkweed is considered critical for the continued health of the species.
More information on the monarch butterfly can be found at the following: fws.gov.