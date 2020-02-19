Mill Street Residence had some milestone birthdays on Wednesday with Evelyn Kidder celebrating her 104th birthday and Mabel Knutson celebrating her 102nd. Only one other resident at Mill Street is 100 or over, so it’s a unique opportunity to celebrate two special birthdays on the same day. Viola Cofer also celebrated her birthday with Kidder and Knutson, turning 92.
Kidder chose lunch for the day as part of the birthday celebration and she chose roast turkey, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, cranberries and glazed carrots with, of course, birthday cake.
Both Kidder and Knutson were raised and worked on dairy farms, Kidder in Elizabeth and Knutson in Friberg Township. “We had to milk cows before we went to school in the morning,” Kidder says.
“First year I went to school it was 2 miles and I walked across a lake and I fell and broke my bottle of milk,” Knutson added.
When asked what the secret was to reaching the age of 100, Knutson said, “I have no secrets.”
Kidder had a lot of advice, though, for people looking to live as long as her: “Eat good, work hard, drink water-- well water,” she said. “Beer once in a while. Not lately, though. I did years ago, once in a while. My dad used to brew it, he’d give us a little taste.”
Both women have many grandkids and great-grandkids-- Kidder has four grandkids and 20 great-grandkids and Knutson says she has too many to remember. Twelve guests showed up, friends and family, to celebrate with Kidder during lunch.
Kidder says a lot has changed throughout the century. “Everybody’s so fast. We had such a good life. Everybody knew everybody,” she says, “and I milked cows and went to school, and then we ate our breakfast and took our syrup pail, that was lunch in the syrup pail, and we’d pick up our lunch and walk to school, unless it was bad, my dad would take us to school.”
Knutson reflected more on changes in her own life, and says she has it much easier now. “I don’t have to work anymore. Everything is given to me, you know, I have it good in here,” she said.
Bingo is Knutson’s favorite activity at Mill Street, while Kidder enjoys the game Rummikub.
Kidder doesn’t have a cellphone, saying a landline is enough, but Knutson carries one with her. “You got one?” Kidder asks, as Knutson brings her cellphone out to show. “Well, you’re younger than I am.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.