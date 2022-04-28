The local political season is heating up in Senate District 9 with a face-off between two who are running, Nathan Miller of Battle Lake and Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), who is currently completing his first term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Both are running to succeed retiring State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria). The contest will more than likely end in a primary showdown.
Miller reacted recently, saying he believes that the party did not give him enough time to gather delegates.
“It’s not that surprising that the established candidate receives the endorsements when he announces two days after the incumbent decides to retire, being Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, and has three weeks prior to caucus to go and essentially stack up his delegates and get people to run as delegates. Then following the caucuses and leading up to the BPOU convention, I announce I’m going to jump in and then the chairs from the counties decided by a majority to push the endorsing convention up four weeks, even though they knew they had another person running. Essentially giving me only five weeks to attempt to get momentum going,” said Miller.
The Republican endorsing convention for Senate District 9 was held on Apr. 23.
Miller has said he would like to target various taxes, income, social security and estate taxes. One of the other taxes he believes needs to be eliminated are property taxes. He is also a constitutional carry advocate and openly carries a firearm.
Rasmusson won the endorsement on the first ballot after receiving the support of over 64% of local party delegates.
Rasmusson has said he is especially focused on advocating for our farmers, small businesses and protecting our way of life at the Capitol.
In a previous announcement, State Representative Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) and Rasmusson endorsed each other in their respective campaigns for the legislature.
Backer is running for reelection in the new House District 9A seat.
“I’m honored to have Jordan’s endorsement to run in House District 9A,” said Rep. Backer. “I’ve served in the Minnesota House with Jordan Rasmusson during this term, and he has been a strong leader at the State Capitol for our region. Jordan has a conservative record of holding the line on government spending, supporting our Second Amendment rights, and opposing Governor Walz’s mandates and lockdown orders.”
The newly formed Senate District 9 includes all of the counties of Otter Tail, Grant, Traverse and Wilkin and a portion of Douglas County. The Minnesota Judicial Branch Special Redistricting Panel released the new legislative districts on Feb. 15.