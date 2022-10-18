Following the receipt of a complaint filed against him by the Republican Party of Minnesota, Nathan Miller issued a response to the claim of falsely representing himself as a Republican candidate on an ongoing basis.
Miller reported that despite the complaint being filed and presented to media on Oct. 14, he only received it personally on Oct. 17.
Miller shared that the complaint filed against him was due to another entity's flyer posted to his campaign website that said "Republican Party" behind his name. He further states that "the other infraction claimed is about a couple items posted on the Miller for SD9 Facebook page prior to the primary election that displays the word 'Republican' apparently ignoring the fact that my elected position as a Republican delegate from Eagle Lake township is undeniable. Also my registered party affiliation with the state of Minnesota for that primary is 'Republican.'"
According to Miller, the attempt to tie his campaign up in a minor complaint is an unnecessary waste of time and resources.
"If this infraction felt so wrong and worthy of all this attention, they could have easily made a phone call or sent an email but that’s not sensational enough," Miller expressed. "It simply would not make the front page of the local newspaper. I always have been and will be a republican who believes in the constitutional republic form of government that this country was founded on."
"I am convinced the people of SD9 will see this ploy for what it is," Miller stated. "An attempt to draw the attention away from the fraud committed after the election of delegates at the precinct caucuses February 1st, 2022."
According to Miller, the complaint filed against him and the proposed fraud that took place during the caucus are the kind of tactics that turn people off from politics and being involved in government. He feels that "these frivolous antics encourage the sue-happy nation to thrive while discouraging trust and participation."
Miller's campaign and a group of conservative residents in Otter Tail County have stated that they have been requesting original caucus documents since March 19, after suggesting that names were illegally added as delegates following the Feb. 1 election. Per the Miller campaign, documents were never released and their claims of fraud remain.
"The Republican Party of Minnesota and of Otter Tail County and my Republican opponent's (Jordan Rasmusson's) campaign would instead prefer to tie things up in a bureaucratic process," Miller said. "The attempt to make some form of scandal out of this is laughable at best. Instead of virtue and honor, their weapons of choice are deceit and election fraud after the caucus."
Nick Majerus, communications director for the Republican Party of Minnesota stated: "These are the rantings and ravings of a sore loser. The endorsing convention was conducted within party rules by committed, grassroots activists who endorsed Jordan Rasmusson. Unsatisfied, Nathan Miller decided to run in the primary election and lost. He called the primary election "the will of the people" in (a) Facebook video, so it is disappointing that Miller is defying the will of the people in this district by falsely calling himself a Republican candidate and starting a write-in campaign. Jordan Rasmusson is the only Republican candidate on the ballot in SD9."
The Facebook video referred to by Majerus, which features Miller, is viewable online at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=755274129049835&ref=sharing.
Miller continued, stating that on Oct. 4, he sent an email to the Otter Tail County Republican party Chair, Ben Anderson, with a proposed resolution to unify. "I presume this is their response to my effort to solve the issues that have me a write-in candidate in this race," Miller said, clarifying that he "never claimed to be the 'endorsed' Republican party candidate in this race" and that the "actions of the Republican Party is what will lead to a DFL win this fall."
Anderson confirmed the receipt of Miller's emailed proposal and shared it with Daily Journal Media.
"The Otter Tail County Republican Party delegate lists are accurate and have been verified by the Minnesota Republican Party," Anderson explained, stating that the delegate lists were reviewed and reaffirmed by the delegates themselves at both county and endorsing conventions. "Miller’s idea to reopen the delegate and endorsement process yet again is unfounded and not in line with party process and state law. Any suggestion of unity from Miller isn’t to be trusted."
The desire of Miller's campaign is to obtain original caucus documents to compare the list he was given alongside Jordan Rasmusson's campaign. "We must have truth and transparency here at the county level if we ever expect to achieve it at the state and federal level," Miller concluded.
At this time, there has been no confirmation of fraud by the Republican Party of Minnesota.