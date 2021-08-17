The redevelopment of the former Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls is getting closer. At a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Monday, council members approved three resolutions specifically addressing financing options for the owner of the property.
The first was approving the setting of a public hearing for the use of tax-increment financing (TIF) which is scheduled for Oct. 18, the second, authorized the submission of an application to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Redevelopment Grant Program.
Fergus Falls Community Development manager, Klara Beck, told the City Council, “We have a request from the owner of the mill building to start looking at the future development of it, and that comes with some different questions about how to move forward with it, your resolutions would help give us some options for moving forward with him,” adding, “the DEED application is due right away at the beginning of September, so we will not have had any conversations about TIF yet … but it will be forthcoming.”
The costs incurred with the bond attorneys for a TIF evaluation study are paid for by the developer as part of his costs for the project, and according to city staff, he has already made the payment in escrow.
The third resolution is just affirming the council’s support for TIF and that the city will pledge to look into those options for the developer.
Mayor Ben Schierer spoke briefly following approval and passage of the resolutions stating, “I think we all know that the mill has been an eyesore, and a real thorn in the city's side for decades. We have a developer at the table, who has committed funds and who’s made a commitment to develop that site. We’ve seen some of the plans and it’s exciting.”
It was announced earlier this year that the Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls would be repurposed for housing. The current owner of the property is Kevin Bartram with MBA Architects of Fargo. They are currently looking at multifamily apartments or multiuse facilities.
The former Red River Mill has been empty since around 1990.
In other council business, a resolution was approved authorizing city staff and the City Attorney Rolf Nyklemoe to draft a purchase agreement with St. Francis Health Services, who are looking to purchase the land for the purpose of a group home on the city’s south side, specifically at 702 S. Tower Road on land currently owned by the city.
In addition, two resolutions were read by Schierer, acknowledging the retirements of Kathy Sporre, who was the Fergus Falls Senior Center coordinator, since 1991, and Mary Jo Igelstad who began her employment in 1975 as a permanent part-time library assistant and later a full-time library aide with the Fergus Falls Public Library.
